The 78th Commemoration of Postal & Telecommunications Day: ITB, Tel-U Launch Joint Labs in Collaboration with Huawei to Spur Indonesia's Digital Transformation

Bandung (ANTARA) - Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) and Telkom University (Tel-U) have established two joint laboratories in partnership with Huawei Indonesia on the occasion of the 78th Commemoration of Postal and Telecommunications (Postel) Service Day, being held PT Pos Indonesia (Persero) headquarters in Bandung, West Java.





The ITB – Huawei xG Research Center joint lab will focus on the application of 5G technology for the vertical industry, while the Tel-U – Huawei Beyond 5.5G lab will become an R&D center for researchers to produce the latest innovations in the field of world-class technology.





The launch of the joint labs is part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed last year by ITB, Tel-U, and Huawei, as an initiative to mobilize joint strength to empower Indonesia's digital ecosystem while supporting the realization of the National Digital Vision. The scope of the MoU covers human resource development, planning digital transformation solutions and ecosystems, ICT infrastructure planning, and consultations that prioritize good governance.





Budi Arie Setiadi, Indonesian Minister of Communication and Informatics, said in a written statement, "In the era of information disruption and digital technology advancement, our joint effort is important to realize the agenda of accelerating Indonesian digital transformation… This aims not only to push forward the Indonesian postal and telecommunication sector but also to ensure that any development can benefit all Indonesian society.”





Meanwhile, Ir. Rina Pudji Astuti, Deputy Chancellor of Telkom University said, "This lab is an initiative of ICT industry stakeholders to support the acceleration of digital transformation being led by the government. Through this lab, those who are qualified, digitally competent, and capable of thinking innovatively, can contribute to help Indonesia play a bigger role on the global technology stage."





Similarly, Dr. Tutun Juhana, Dean of the School of Electrical and Informatics Engineering (STEI) ITB said, "We appreciate Huawei as a leading ICT company that is committed to sharing knowledge and experience in realizing digital transformation in Indonesia through the establishment of this joint lab to make ITB as a center for research and innovation for society and industry."





The launch ceremony of the joint labs was also attended by key stakeholders in the ecosystem, including the Indonesian Telematics Society (MASTEL), the Association of Indonesian Internet Service Providers (APJII), and several industry players.





Sarwoto Atmosutarno, Chairman of MASTEL said, "Through these labs, we hope that Huawei can share its experience and insights to help universities prepare quality and competitive digital human resources so that they can create the latest innovations that meet industrial needs.”





Sharing the same support, Muhammad Arif, Chairman of APJII said, "Industry in Indonesia must undergo digital transformation to remain competitive. The labs launched by ITB, Tel-U in collaboration with Huawei should be highly appreciated. The presence of this Joint Lab provides an opportunity for industry players to take advantage of technological innovations produced by the nation's young generation."





James Sun, Vice President, Huawei Indonesia, said the labs become a testament of the collaboration and contribution of ITB, Tel-U, and Huawei in raising the competitiveness and capacity of local digital talents so that Indonesia can take a bigger role in the global market. "Apart from being a center for developing ICT human resources, these labs can serve as an engine for digital economic growth through its latest innovations so that it can have a big impact on society. Strengthening digital talent capacity will support the continuity of digital transformation in Indonesia."





Through the 'I Do' commitment, Huawei has provided training to more than 93 thousand ICT human resources in terms of developing digital capacity and competence. Huawei targets to reach 100 thousand digital talents who are an important pillar of digital transformation in order to realize the Golden Indonesia Vision 2045.