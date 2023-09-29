HHS Secretary Becerra's Statement on the Passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement on the end of the passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein:

“I had the honor to serve with Senator Dianne Feinstein for decades. She was a trailblazing champion for the people of California – as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, as Mayor of San Francisco, and as a United States Senator. We worked together on the fight to guarantee affordable healthcare for all Americans. Thanks to her leadership, tens of millions of Americans have the peace of mind that comes with health insurance. She leaves a legacy as a fierce advocate for Californians and in the United States Senate. My family and I extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.”