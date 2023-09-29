Moldova: EU and UNDP support energy audit in residential sector

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP) invite housing associations in Moldova interested in implementing energy efficiency measures in residential buildings to request an energy audit of the building.

The audits will be supported by the Programme ‘Addressing the Impact of the Energy Crisis in the Republic of Moldova’, funded by the European Union and implemented by UNDP Moldova.

The programme has already carried out energy audits in six district hospitals, where photovoltaic panels have been installed to cover electricity consumption, as well as in a number of family-type children’s homes.

The associations will later be able to obtain funding to implement energy efficiency measures through the Residential Energy Efficiency Fund, which is being set up with the support of the European Union and UNDP Moldova.

Applications should be submitted by 5 October.

