Azerbaijan: EU-supported job fair in Khirdalan this Saturday

The EU Delegation in Azerbaijan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)  invite everyone to take part in a job fair in Khirdalan on Saturday 30 September

The ‘1001 vacancies’ event will take place in Khirdalan, the administrative centre of Absheron district.

The fair will feature job vacancies from 30 different companies. It will also be possible to get free career counselling and take part in motivational games and masterclasses.

The fair is organised by Khirdalan Municipality with the support of the European Union and UNDP.

The fair will open its doors at 9.30 am.

