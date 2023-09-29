EU and UNDP funded call to upskill people and arrange employment of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh 

Civil society organisations (CSOs) and private companies, ready to upskill and find job placement for refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, are invited to apply to a grant programme.

The call is announced by the UNDP Armenia ImpactAIM Venture Accelerator as part of the EU-funded ‘Building a Resilient Social Protection System in Armenia’ and the UNDP-funded ‘National Upscaling of UNDP-Government Partnership’ (Platform#5) projects.

The support under this grant programme should be provided to young people NEET (Not in Employment, Education or Training) aged 18-29 and women in their 30s and 40s (both categories – without verifiable employment in the last six months); beneficiaries of the Social/Family Benefits System, and refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Any organisation willing to upskill these people and arrange their job placement can apply, specify the costs, and receive funding.

The deadline for application is 18 October.

Find out more

Press release