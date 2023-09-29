EU and UNDP funded call to upskill people and arrange employment of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh
Civil society organisations (CSOs) and private companies, ready to upskill and find job placement for refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, are invited to apply to a grant programme.
The call is announced by the UNDP Armenia ImpactAIM Venture Accelerator as part of the EU-funded ‘Building a Resilient Social Protection System in Armenia’ and the UNDP-funded ‘National Upscaling of UNDP-Government Partnership’ (Platform#5) projects.
The support under this grant programme should be provided to young people NEET (Not in Employment, Education or Training) aged 18-29 and women in their 30s and 40s (both categories – without verifiable employment in the last six months); beneficiaries of the Social/Family Benefits System, and refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.
Any organisation willing to upskill these people and arrange their job placement can apply, specify the costs, and receive funding.
The deadline for application is 18 October.
Find out more