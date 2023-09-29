EU Civil Protection Mechanism: EU and Moldova sign agreement for Moldova to become a participating state

Today, the EU and Moldova signed the Agreement for Moldova to become a Participating State in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Once the Agreement is ratified by Moldova, it will provisionally apply until the full entry into force on 1 January 2024.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism aims to strengthen cooperation between the EU countries and ten Participating States (including Ukraine and most recently Moldova) on civil protection to improve prevention, preparedness, and response to disasters.

When an emergency overwhelms the response capabilities of a country in Europe and beyond, it can request assistance through the Mechanism.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, welcomed Moldova to “the family of European rescuers”.

“While Russia’s brutal attack against Ukraine resulted in thousands of Ukrainians fleeing from the war, Moldova proved itself to be a reliable partner, hosting and sheltering many. I want to thank the Moldovan civil protection authorities for their hard work,” he said.

Moldova has also benefited from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to cope with the large-scale displacement triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this year, the EU deployed 36 power generators to 30 hospitals across Moldova from its rescEU energy reserve. Additionally, the EU has also supported Moldova with €48 million in humanitarian aid since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Also today, the Moldovan Inspectorate for Emergency Situations received a Volkswagen Transporter ambulance, donated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to assist refugees.

