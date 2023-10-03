AVISAR CHARTERED PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANTS NOMINATED FOR "BUSINESS OF THE YEAR" BY GREATER LANGLEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
This is a proud moment for our dedicated team, who consistently strive to provide top-notch accounting and advisory services to businesses throughout Langley”LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avisar Chartered Professional Accountants, a premier accounting firm proudly serving Langley and the surrounding communities, is thrilled to announce its nomination for the prestigious "Business of the Year" award by the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce.
"This is a proud moment for our dedicated team, who consistently strive to provide top-notch accounting and advisory services to businesses throughout Langley," said Bernie Zacharias, Partner at Avisar Chartered Professional Accountants. "Being recognized by the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce underscores our commitment to business excellence and community growth."
Celebrating its 27th anniversary, the Langley Business Excellence Awards stands as a testament to the region's economic prosperity and innovative spirit. Avisar's nomination showcases its excellence in the field of accounting, along with its noteworthy contributions to Langley's vibrant business ecosystem.
Local residents and businesses are invited to join a night of distinction on Thursday, October 26 from 5:45 pm - 9:00 pm at the Cascades Casino Coast Hotel. The event will shine a spotlight on Langley's top-tier businesses, offering attendees a prime networking environment accompanied by a sumptuous plated dinner.
Having established deep roots in Langley, British Columbia, Avisar Chartered Professional Accountants has cemented its reputation as an industry leader, putting clients' needs first and playing an active role in advancing the Langley business community.
About Avisar Chartered Professional Accountants:
Located in the heart of Langley, BC, Avisar Chartered Professional Accountants is committed to delivering exceptional accounting services to small- and mid-sized businesses with integrity, excellence, and accuracy. By fostering relationships with local businesses and the community, Avisar aims to contribute positively to Langley's dynamic growth and prosperity. Avisar was established in Langley, British Columbia in 2004, and today we serve 300+ client groups across the Lower Mainland, Langley, Surrey, & several other areas in Canada.
