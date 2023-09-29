Acuity Insights named one of Canada’s top growing companies by The Globe and Mail Report on Business

Acuity Insights has been ranked No. 240 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for the fifth year in a row

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights announces that it has been placed in The Globe and Mail’s list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies which ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Acuity Insights (formerly Altus Assessments) ranked No. 240 and earned its spot with a three-year growth of 183%.



Acuity Insights strives to help uncover and nurture everyone’s full potential by offering innovative products, services, and insights that drive holistic success. To achieve this, Acuity partners with higher education institutions who are looking for holistic, efficient, and data-backed solutions to admissions, curriculum management, student affairs, and more. One of our leading solutions, the Casper test, was invented by a team of researchers at McMaster University. Casper is now the most widely used situational judgement test in higher education. Backed by nearly 20 years of research, the soft skills assessment evaluates an applicant’s non-academic skills, from collaboration, empathy, resilience, and teamwork. Since 2020, Acuity Insights has broadened its offerings by acquiring One45 in 2021, which provides a cutting-edge MedEd program management software platform.

"Being recognized by The Globe and Mail as one of Canada's rapidly growing companies is a great honour for our team at Acuity Insights. Sharing this recognition with other trail-blazing businesses throughout the country is truly a privilege," says Rich Emrich, CEO of Acuity Insights. "Our remarkable growth wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering commitment of our team and the support of our outstanding partners globally. Marking our fifth year on this list, we will continue to pioneer innovative and bold products, services and insights for higher education."

About Canada’s Top Growing Companies Ranking

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

“Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “This year’s ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners.”

“This year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty,” says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates this year’s winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 companies for 2021 and 2022, Acuity’s solutions are used by nearly 600 higher education programs worldwide. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 150,000 applicants every year, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com.

