MELTRIC® Corporation to Exhibit CSA Listed, Switch-Rated Plugs and Receptacles with DECONTACTOR™ Technology at CMTS 2023
MELTRIC® announces its participation at CMTS 2023 in booth 2242, where attendees can explore the company's CSA Listed, Switch-Rated devices firsthand.FRANKLIN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELTRIC® Corporation is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show (CMTS) 2023. The event is scheduled to take place at the Toronto Congress Center in Ontario from October 4 to 7, 2023. MELTRIC can be found at booth 2242, where attendees can explore the company's CSA Listed, Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles with DECONTACTOR™ technology firsthand.
CMTS is renowned for bringing together industry experts, manufacturers, and technology enthusiasts to celebrate the latest advancements in manufacturing. MELTRIC's presence at the event is to demonstrate the company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and productivity in the manufacturing sector.
MELTRIC's Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles, ranging from 20 to 200 Amps and up to 100 horsepower, are engineered to provide a new level of convenience, safety, and reliability for electrical connections. These devices are designed with the utmost consideration for user safety and operational ease. Manufacturers seeking reliable performance and increased uptime will find MELTRIC's devices the ideal solution.
Key features of MELTRIC's Switch-Rated Plug and Receptacles include:
Switch-Like Safety: MELTRIC's devices offer the safety of a switch combined with the convenience of plug and receptacle connections, ensuring secure operations, and minimizing the risk of arc flash incidents.
Line of Sight Disconnect Confirmation: Providing an extra layer of assurance, the devices come with line of sight disconnect confirmation, allowing workers to visually confirm the disconnection of equipment.
Compliance with Industry Standards: The devices adhere to the most stringent industry standards, including CSA 182.1/UL 1682, CSA Z462/NFPA 70E, CSA Class I Div2, and Class I Zone 1.
Arc Flash Protection: MELTRIC's devices are engineered to provide arc flash protection, reducing the potential for dangerous electrical discharges that can compromise worker safety.
Dead-Front Construction: Designed with safety in mind, the devices feature dead-front construction to prevent exposure to live electrical parts, further minimizing the risk of accidents.
Plug and Play Simplicity: The devices offer plug-and-play simplicity, enabling workers to rapidly connect and disconnect electrical equipment, saving valuable time and streamlining operations.
Cost-Effective Retrofit Solution: MELTRIC's plug and receptacle devices offer a cost-effective retrofit solution for industrial setups, enhancing safety and efficiency without the need for extensive infrastructure changes.
MELTRIC's devices offer a unique combination of safety, simplicity, and durability. By leveraging MELTRIC's technology, manufacturers can significantly reduce costs, save time, and eliminate potential downtime that could impact their operations. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner in the manufacturing industry.
For those attending CMTS 2023, MELTRIC invites you to visit booth 2242 to experience the benefits of its products firsthand. Connect with MELTRIC experts, gain insights into industry trends, and explore how MELTRIC's solutions can optimize your manufacturing processes.
About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of CSA/UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.
Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/.
Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com
MELTRIC® Switch-Rated Plugs and Receptacles