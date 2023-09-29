Medical Alert Systems Market size is Anticipated to Grow $20.95 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 10.9%

Medical Alert Systems Market

Rise in geriatric population, health latency across the globe, and technological advancement in medical alert systems drives the growth of medical alert systems market” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Medical Alert Systems Market by Type, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global medical alert systems market was valued at $6.47 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $20.95 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Medical alert systems are an essential component of current healthcare solutions that are designed to provide rapid emergency monitoring to safeguard the safety and well-being of users such as seniors and those with health difficulties. Further, emergency response systems are intended to create a level of safety at a touch of a button by offering fast medical support.

Moreover, a medical alert devices is a combination of state-of-the-art communication technology that offers easy-to-use communication tools, which will enable seniors a fast emergency response solution. In addition, the rise in concerns related to senior citizen safety across residential and healthcare sectors is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the medical alert system.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the medical alert systems industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, medical alert systems market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the medical alert systems industry include:

⦁ Medical Guardian

⦁ Bay Alarm Medical

⦁ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

⦁ LifeFone

⦁ ADT Corporation

⦁ Jeron Electronics Systems Inc.

⦁ Ascom Wireless Solutions

⦁ MobileHelp

⦁ Koninklijke Philips N.V.

⦁ Connect America

The global medical alert systems market is highly competitive, owing to the strong presence of existing vendors. Medical alert systems vendors, who have access to extensive technical and financial resources, are anticipated to gain a competitive edge over their rivals, as they have the capacity to cater to the market requirements. The competitive environment in this market is expected to further intensify with increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by key vendors.

Surge in demand for emergency response solution for senior citizens globally is driving the need to enhance medical alert systems solutions such as in-home system and mobile systems. Moreover, prime economics, such as the U.S., China, Germany, and Japan, plan to develop and deploy next-generation medical alert systems solutions across various sectors. For instance, on May 25, 2021, TELUS Health, one of the leading developers of healthcare solutions, announced the launch of the TELUS Health Companion of Apple Watch, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This study comprises analytical depiction of the medical alert systems market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁ The overall medical alert systems market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁ The current medical alert systems market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart display.

⦁ The report includes the market share of key vendors and medical alert systems market trends.

