Participation in the meeting of the Heads of the Central Asian States with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier

TAJIKISTAN, September 29 - On September 29, in Berlin, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, participated and spoke on the sidelines of the first Meeting of the Heads of State of "Central Asia and Germany" in the meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

During the meeting, the issues of regional cooperation of the parties and the agenda of the "Central Asia and the Federal Republic of Germany" Summit meeting were discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon expressed his satisfaction with the warm welcome of the leadership of the host country and the opportunity to meet.

The parties discussed the expansion of regional and bilateral relations in the fields of trade and economy, increase in the volume of goods turnover, export of agricultural products and development of interregional cooperation.

At the same time, it was considered necessary to activate regional cooperation in the direction of investment in various sectors of industry, water and energy, transport, communication and tourism.

During the discussion of issues of security cooperation, attention was paid to the topic of escalating threats and challenges, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The Head of State also emphasized the existing opportunities and capacities of the country, as well as mutually beneficial priority areas.

Concluding the meeting, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, invited the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to visit Tajikistan on an official visit at his convenience.