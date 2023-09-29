MDC to hold Outdoor Cooking class Oct. 12 at Shaw Nature Reserve

Body

GRAY SUMMIT, Mo.—Many people feel food simply tastes better when it’s cooked outdoors. There’s certainly an ambiance that can’t be found inside. So why not enjoy a meal while connecting with nature? Food can be an important part of any outdoor adventure, whether it’s hunting, fishing, a float trip, campout, or a simple family picnic.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a class that will help take the mystery out of making a great meal outside. MDC will hold an Outdoor Cooking class Thursday, Oct. 12 from 10-11 a.m. at Shaw Nature Reserve. The program is free and open to ages 8 and up. Children younger than fifteen years of age should be accompanied by an adult.

The class will cover simple fire-making methods, cooking utensils, food options, and feature a cooking demonstration. Toward the end of the program, participants will have an opportunity to put into practice what they’ve learned through hands-on experience.

Cooking outdoors is a great compliment to many other outdoor activities. Whether camping, fishing, hunting, or enjoying a backyard night out, this program will add another element to any outdoor experience.

Outdoor Cooking is a free class however, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZkQ. All those planning to attend the event should register separately.

Shaw Nature Reserve is located in Gray Summit at 307 Pinetum Loop Road, on the south side of I-44 off exit #253.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.