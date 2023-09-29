Notice of Novo 2023 AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT.A) (ASX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that its annual general meeting (AGM) has been scheduled for 31 October 2023 at 6 pm Pacific Time (9 am 1 November 2023 Australian Western Standard time) and virtually through the AGM Connect platform.



There will be a business update following the meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the AGM online, however if you wish to attend the meeting in person, you must contact Diane Barley (dbarley@owenbird.com) by 17 October 2023 so that you may be informed of, and confirm your agreement with, the applicable conditions of attendance.

A viewing room will be arranged in Perth, Western Australia, if you wish to attend the viewing in person, you must contact Elza van der Walt (elza.vanderwalt@novoresources.com) by 17 October 2023. Further details will be provided in due course.

Please see the Company’s notice of meeting and information circular, as filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company’s website at www.novoresources.com.

Recognising the important opportunity that an annual meeting provides shareholders to both hear from, and communicate with, management, a presentation and virtual question and answer period will be organised immediately subsequent to the meeting, details of which will be announced in the near future.

Contact

Investors:

Mike Spreadborough

+61 419 329 987

mike.spreadborough@novoresources.com North America:

Leo Karabelas

+1 416 543 3120

leo@novoresources.com Media:

Cameron Gilenko

+61 466 984 953

cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com



About Novo

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper Project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders.