Digital Mobile Radio Market size is Expected to Grow $11.49 Billion by 2030 | Registering a CAGR of 11.1%

Digital Mobile Radio Market

Rise in significance of efficient critical communication operations for public safety responders to enable organization stream video, access data, and collaborate in real time drives the market growth” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Digital Mobile Radio Market by Tier, Product Type, Frequency, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global digital mobile radio (DMR) market size was valued at $4.15 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $11.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Digital mobile radio is largely used in the defense sector for emergency response applications in GPS, supervisory control & data acquisition (SCADA), telemetry, and text messaging, as it protects privacy, provides better coverage, enhanced integrated voice, and superior data capabilities as well as exhibits higher energy efficiency as compared to analog systems.

In addition, this compact, lightweight, rugged device is used in construction sites for effective communication over large distances, as it offers crisp, clear audio with less distortion by converting voice signal to digital data and can work in both digital and analog mode. Enhanced efficiency of radio communication facilitating less bandwidth consumption implies that the digital mobile radio market opportunity would undergo ample growth in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the digital mobile radio industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, digital mobile radio (DMR) market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the digital mobile radio industry include:

⦁ Harris Corp.

⦁ Motorola Solutions Inc.

⦁ Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd.

⦁ Icom Inc.

⦁ Leonardo SpA

⦁ Thales Group

⦁ Raytheon Company

⦁ RELM Wireless Corp.

⦁ MCS Digital

⦁ Radiodata GmbH.

According to the insights of the CXOs, the digital mobile radio market is projected to depict a prominent growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in significance of efficient critical communication operations for public safety responders to enable organizations stream video, access data, and collaborate in real time as well as rise in instances of crime, terrorism, and natural disasters.

The CXOs further added that the application of digital mobile radio is likely to increase in the commercial, aerospace & defense, transportation, oil & gas, mining, automotive, industrial sectors. This is attributed to the fact that the current business scenario experiences rapid development in smart infrastructure leading to readiness to adopt advanced technologies, particularly in the developed and the developing regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Furthermore, market players in the aforementioned regions are adopting various techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative features, which has augmented the demand for digital mobile radio.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This study includes the analytical depiction of the global digital mobile radio market forecast along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

⦁ The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

⦁ The current digital mobile radio (DMR) market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

⦁ The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

