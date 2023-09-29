Kansas City Singer-Songwriter Bill Abernathy Releases First Full-Length Album in 5 Years

The album “More” includes the Top 25 radio hit, “Hide Away.” A new music video has also just been released.

KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After captivating audiences worldwide with his chart-topping album "Crossing Willow Creek" in 2018, acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Bill Abernathy is back with his brand new full-length album, "MORE." The album, set to release on September 29, 2023, promises to be a musical journey like no other, showcasing Abernathy's exceptional songwriting and storytelling abilities.

https://billabernathy.bandcamp.com/album/more

Following the success of his hit singles "Goodbye Will Never Come Again" and "Cry Wolf," Abernathy's upcoming album "MORE" is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. The first single from the album, "Hide Away," has already climbed to the Top 25 of the National Radio Hits AC40 chart, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable musical experience.

The album, released on MTS Records, features a collection of emotionally charged tracks that will resonate deeply with listeners. From the captivating title track "MORE" to the deeply reflective hit single, “Hide Away," Abernathy's powerful vocals and honest lyrics will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on listeners.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHAaG8Jfz40

Bill Abernathy, born in a condemned hospital in Kansas City, has defied stereotypes and conventions throughout his life. His unique journey is reflected in his music, as he continues to break barriers and touch hearts with his powerful songs. His previous album, "Crossing Willow Creek," earned him millions of global streams and recognition as a finalist for Song of the Year.

With the upcoming release of "MORE," Bill Abernathy is set to solidify his position as an accomplished Singer-Songwriter and establish himself as a beloved artist among music enthusiasts worldwide.

Stay tuned for the release of "MORE" on September 29, 2023, and witness the power of change and resilience through every note played by Bill Abernathy.

For more information on Bill Abernathy and his music, please visit his website at www.billabernathy.com.

