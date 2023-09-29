Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is Expected to Reach $80.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the medical equipment maintenance industry is poised for a profound transformation driven by advanced technologies and evolving healthcare needs. With the rapid proliferation of sophisticated medical devices, including robotic surgical systems, AI-driven diagnostic tools, and cutting-edge imaging equipment, the demand for specialized maintenance and repair services will surge. Predictive maintenance powered by artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) will become the norm, allowing healthcare facilities to proactively address equipment issues before they impact patient care. Moreover, the industry will witness a shift towards more sustainable practices, emphasizing eco-friendly disposal and refurbishment, in line with global sustainability goals. In this dynamic landscape, skilled technicians and engineers will play a pivotal role in ensuring the reliability and safety of medical equipment, ultimately contributing to the advancement of healthcare worldwide.

Medical Equipment Maintenance market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $48.8 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $80.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is largely driven by the global rise in the growing focus on the quality of food products, pollution control, environmental testing, and increase in crude and shale gas production. Furthermore, the increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D across the globe is anticipated to further propel market growth.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $48.8 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $80.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Device Type, Service Type, Service Provider, End User, Contract Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Innovation in service offerings and use of IoT Key Market Drivers Rise in focus on preventive maintenance of medical equipment

Medical Equipment Maintenance market major players covered in the report, such as:

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Canon, Inc. (Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Japan)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

and Among Others

This report has segmented the global medical equipment maintenance market based on device type, service type, service provider, end user, contract type, and region.

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Device Type

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment CT Scanners MRI Systems Ultrasound Systems X-Ray Systems Mammography Systems Angiography Systems Fluoroscopy Systems Nuclear Imaging Equipment (PET/SPECT)

Electrosurgical Equipment

Endoscopic Devices

Surgical Equipment

Medical Lasers

Opthalmology Equipment

Patient Monitoring & Life Support Devices Ventilators Anesthesia Monitoring Equipment Infusion Pumps Dialysis Equipment Other Life-Supported Devices & Patient Monitoring Devices

Dental Equipment Dental Radiology Equipment Dental Laser Devices Other Dental Equipment

Laboratory Equipment

Durable Medical Equipment

Radiotherapy Devices

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Service Type

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Service Provider

Multi-Vendor OEMs

Single-Vendor OEMs

Independent Service Organization

In-House Maintenance

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Dialysis Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Clinics & Speciality Clinics

Other End Users

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Contract Type

Basic Contract

Premium Contract

Customized Contract

Add-On Contract

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by region

North America

US Canada Europe

Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Medical Equipment Maintenance market include:

Original equipment manufacturers

Independent service providers

Independent service organizations

Product distributors and channel partners

Hospitals and surgical centers

Dental hospitals, laboratories, and clinics

Dental academic and research institutes

Ambulatory care centers and physician-operated laboratories

Contract manufacturers and third-party suppliers

Research laboratories and academic institutes

Clinical research organizations

Contract manufacturing organizations

Government and non-governmental regulatory authorities

Venture capitalists and investors

Trade associations and industry bodies

Insurance companies

Market research and consulting firms

Recent Developments:

In May 2023, Siemens Healthineers (Germany) established its new Education and Development Center (EDC) in Erlangen, which would offer medical device training courses for customers and in-house specialists.

In March 2023, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. (US) partnered with Advantus Health Partners (US) in a 10-year agreement to provide the company’s Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) services to the clients of Advantus Health Partners.

In March 2021, the acquisition of the Diagnostic Imaging-related Business of Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) was completed by FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan) to support R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and maintenance services for diagnostic imaging systems (CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound systems, and others), electronic medical records, and other medical-related products and services.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Medical Equipment Maintenance Market:

Question 1: What is the expected addressable market value of the global medical equipment maintenance market over a 5-year period?

Answer: The global medical equipment maintenance market is projected to reach USD 80.7 billion by 2028 from USD 48.8 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Question 2: Which segment on the basis of device type, is expected to garner the highest traction within the medical equipment maintenance market?

Answer: Based on the device type, the diagnostic imaging equipment segment held the largest share of the medical equipment maintenance market in 2022. The cost-effectiveness of services is supporting its market growth.

Question 3: What are some of the strategies adopted by the top market players to penetrate emerging regions?

Answer: The major players in the market use partnerships, expansion, acquisitions, and collaborations as important growth tactics.

Question 4: What are the major factors expected to limit the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market?

Answer: The complex regulatory frameworks that delay the approval of service providers for medical equipment maintenance are also expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Question 5: Are there any challenges that medical equipment maintenance manufacturers are facing?

Answer: The dearth of skilled technicians and biomedical engineers can be one of the challenges that may be affecting the manufacturing of medical equipment maintenance.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the medical equipment maintenance market on the basis of device type, service type, service provider, end user, contract type, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the global medical equipment maintenance market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends).

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global medical equipment maintenance market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the global medical equipment maintenance market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN region and the RoAPAC), and rest of the world.

To profile the key players in the global medical equipment maintenance market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the global medical equipment maintenance market, such as agreements, expansions, and & acquisitions.

