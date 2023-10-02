Global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market report, the COVID-19 rapid test kits market size is $6.57 billion in 2022 to $1.64 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -75.0%.

The COVID-19 rapid test kits market grows due to innovative COVID-19 diagnostics, with North America expected to lead. Key players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, BioMedomics, CTK Biotech, Roche, Cepheid, Cellex, Acumen Research, Biolidics, LabCorp.

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Segments
• By Test Type: Rapid Antigen Test, Rapid Antibody Test, Other Test Types
• By Kit Type: Equipment and Extraction Kits, rRT-PCR Test Kits, Reagents
• By Specimen Type: Nasopharyngeal swab, Oropharyngeal swab, Nasal swab, Other Specimen Types
• By End-Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic laboratories, Home Care, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global COVID-19 rapid test kits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4013&type=smp

The COVID-19 rapid test kits are simple to use device that offer prompt results, typically in 20 minutes or less. The COVID-19 rapid test kits are either rapid antigen test kits or rapid antibody test kits manufactured by the entities that manufacture in-vitro rapid diagnostic tests in the medical equipment industry.

Read More On The COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-rapid-test-kits-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Trends And Strategies
4. COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid19-drug-associated-api-global-market-report

COVID-19 Detection Test Kits And Consumables Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-detection-test-kits-and-consumables-global-market-report

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coronavirus-current-therapy-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC

You just read:

Global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Talc Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Demographic Analysis
Speed Changer, Industrial High-Speed Drive, And Gear Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
Global Social Media Subscription Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Research Report
View All Stories From This Author