Global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market report, the COVID-19 rapid test kits market size is $6.57 billion in 2022 to $1.64 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -75.0%.
The COVID-19 rapid test kits market grows due to innovative COVID-19 diagnostics, with North America expected to lead. Key players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, BioMedomics, CTK Biotech, Roche, Cepheid, Cellex, Acumen Research, Biolidics, LabCorp.
COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Segments
• By Test Type: Rapid Antigen Test, Rapid Antibody Test, Other Test Types
• By Kit Type: Equipment and Extraction Kits, rRT-PCR Test Kits, Reagents
• By Specimen Type: Nasopharyngeal swab, Oropharyngeal swab, Nasal swab, Other Specimen Types
• By End-Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic laboratories, Home Care, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global COVID-19 rapid test kits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4013&type=smp
The COVID-19 rapid test kits are simple to use device that offer prompt results, typically in 20 minutes or less. The COVID-19 rapid test kits are either rapid antigen test kits or rapid antibody test kits manufactured by the entities that manufacture in-vitro rapid diagnostic tests in the medical equipment industry.
Read More On The COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-rapid-test-kits-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Trends And Strategies
4. COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid19-drug-associated-api-global-market-report
COVID-19 Detection Test Kits And Consumables Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-detection-test-kits-and-consumables-global-market-report
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coronavirus-current-therapy-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC