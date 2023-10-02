Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company's "Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Global Market Report 2023" comprehensively covers the market. The market is forecasted to reach $1.05 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of -45.3%.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy global market growth is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. North America is poised to dominate the market share. Key players include Moderna Therapeutics, Novavax, Bravovax, Ascletis Pharma, Altimmune, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Biocryst Pharma, Gilead Sciences, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market Segments
• By Drug Type: Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Ritonavir, Lopinavir, Interferon Beta, Other Drug Type
• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous
• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, and Other End Users
• By Geography: The global coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy refers to a drug created and used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in those who have a higher risk of experiencing significant illness as a result of COVID-19.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market Trends And Strategies
4. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Current Therapy Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
