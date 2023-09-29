VantAI Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VantAI, a leading company focused on the application of artificial intelligence to drug discovery, today announced its newly formed Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). VantAI’s SAB members are experts in protein design, whole-proteome structural interactomics, and generative AI for small molecule drug design.



The newly announced SAB members are:

Dr. Bruno Correia, Associate Professor and leader of the Laboratory of Protein Design & Immunoengineering at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL). A world expert in computational protein design, Dr. Correia pioneered the use of protein surface representations together with VantAI Chief Scientist Michael Bronstein. Dr. Correia will help guide VantAI’s development of the novel representations needed to further unlock rational design for molecular glues.

Dr. Fan Liu, Professor of Structural Interactomics at Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin and group leader at the Leibniz-Forschungsinstitut für Molekulare Pharmakologie (FMP). With deep expertise in both experimental and computational mass spectrometry, Dr. Liu's work in proteome-wide structural interactomics has helped create a deeper understanding of the proteome’s network complexity. Dr. Liu joins the team to assist VantAI in translating this data-rich view of the proteome into induced proximity drug discovery.

Dr. Philippe Schwaller, Assistant Professor at EPFL and head of its Laboratory of Artificial Chemical Intelligence (LIAC). A pioneer of large language models (LLMs) and generative AI for rapid drug molecule discovery and synthesis, Dr. Schwaller's expertise complements VantAI's mission to revolutionize the way therapeutic molecules are identified and constructed.



“VantAI is navigating the forefront of AI-driven protein and molecule design, domains I'm deeply invested in,” said Dr. Correia. “I’m excited to join forces with the VantAI team and catalyze innovations in computational drug discovery, particularly in the induced proximity field which has such large potential for bringing completely new types of medicines to patients.”

“I am confident that VantAI’s vision to leverage the power of AI and structural interactomics will be a game changer for molecule design,” said Dr. Liu. “Induced proximity is perhaps the most promising concept in contemporary drug discovery, and I am extremely excited to join VantAI in their endeavor.”

“Induced proximity is an exciting space where machine learning and new types of data can unlock differential impact,” said Dr. Bronstein, VantAI's Chief Scientist. “I am excited to welcome a diverse group of top-notch scientists to the team, including Dr. Correia with whom I have collaborated for many years.”

About VantAI

VantAI is at the forefront of applying artificial intelligence technologies to drug discovery. With a cross-disciplinary team of world-class scientists and engineers, VantAI is uniquely suited to power a best-in-class solution for induced proximity, where the nuance of protein-protein interactions, such as those in protein degradation, has outsized influence on drug success. VantAI has collaborated with and achieved milestones for numerous leading biopharma partners on difficult to drug targets leading to the launch of new development programs with exciting properties. For more information, please visit www.vant.ai.

