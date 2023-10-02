Construction Machinery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The construction machinery market is projected to hit $458.34 billion by 2027 with an 8.0% CAGR, as per TBRC's "Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2023."
Investments in infrastructure drive the construction machinery global market. Asia-Pacific leads. Major players: Caterpillar, Komatsu, Deere & Company, Volvo, Hitachi, Zoomlion, Liebherr, EXOR, Doosan Infracore, Oshkosh.
Construction Machinery Market Segments
• By Product: Earthmoving, Material Handling, Building & Road Construction Equipment, Autonomous Construction Equipment
• By Application: Excavation & mining, Lifting & material handling, Earth moving, Transportation, Other Applications
• By End User: Oil & Gas, Construction & Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Mining, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global construction machinery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Construction machinery refers to heavy machines designed for performing construction operations. Construction machinery is used in construction projects to load and unload materials, drive tools and materials into and out of a construction site, feed or retrieve material into a processing machine, handle raw materials by transporting them, cut trees and other vegetation, and many other applications.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Construction Machinery Market Trends And Strategies
4. Construction Machinery Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Construction Machinery Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
