MACAU, September 29 - After re-organisation and optimisation, Leisure Area on Rooftop of Bairro Iao Hon Market is open to the public from today onwards. The leisure area is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily, diversifying the leisure and recreational facilities in the district.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has planned the terrace on the rooftop of Bairro Iao Hon Market as a rooftop leisure area with outdoor flower beds, tables and chairs and gateball court. The ancillary facilities of the leisure area will be continuously improved to provide a more comfortable environment and better service to the public.