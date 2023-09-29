“Macao-Hengqin Pavilion” Debuts at International Show to Further Promote Innovative Mode of “Multi-Venue Events”

MACAU, September 29 - The “Macao-Hengqin Pavilion” was jointly set up by Macao and Hengqin at the Incentive Travel & Conventions, Meetings Asia 2023 (IT&CMA 2023) held in Bangkok, Thailand on 26-28 September, marking its debut with a unified image of “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” to publicise the “multi-venue events” overseas. This promotion campaign aims to introduce potential customers to the MICE environment, policy opportunities, preferential measures, and support services of Macao and Hengqin, thus attracting event organisers to hold MICE events in Macao and Hengqin.

Creating MICE business opportunities via promotion seminars + business matching sessions

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) teamed up with the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Economic Development Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, and 14 Macao enterprises including local hotels, MICE service suppliers and integrated resorts, successfully held more than 400 business matching sessions with overseas buyers. During the event, two Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminars were held, attracting over 80 professional buyers.

According to an Indian event organiser, it was the first time for him to have detailed information about Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, he believed that Macao is very experienced in holding MICE events, coupled with a whole new experience brought by new event venues in Hengqin, it sounds considerably attractive to hold MICE events in these two places. A Macao exhibitor said that he received many enquiries from multiple regions about the Macao-Hengqin MICE resources, which proved the effectiveness of the business matching, and that they were going to continuously help potential buyers organise MICE events in Macao and Hengqin.

Leveraging on influence of international shows

During the event period (28), TTG Asia, a renowned MICE media in the Asia-Pacific region, hosted the Award Ceremony of TTG Travel Awards 2023, where Macao was crowned as the “Best BT-MICE City”. Representatives of IPIM also participated a forum organised by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), jointly explore topics related to the sector’s developments and share market operation and management information.

With its first edition held in 1993, IT&CMA is one of the most significant business travel shows with profound history in Asia. During the show, a number of industry conferences, destination promotions and training programmes are held to engage industry suppliers and buyers coming from different regions.