Global Plywood Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s Plywood Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The plywood market, as per TBRC's forecast, will reach $85.26 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%, per "Plywood Global Market Report 2023."

The plywood global market growth is attributed to the expanding furniture and interior design sector. Asia-Pacific is set to dominate the market. Major players include Georgia-Pacific LLC, PotlatchDeltic Corporation, Boise Cascade Company, and more.

Plywood Market Segments

• By Type: Softwood, Hardwood

• By Application: Furniture, Flooring And Construction, Automotive Interiors, Packaging, Marine, Other Applications

• By End User: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global plywood market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Plywood refers to a type of wooden product in which thin layers of wood are bonded and pressed together to create a construction material due to its high structural strength and flexibility. It also works better against moisture, and the grains of the wood are often at right angles to one another. Plywood is widely used in interior design and furniture work. Apart from being economical and durable, it is also a more eco-friendly option than normal wood.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC