CAR-T Therapy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

CAR-T Therapy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The CAR-T therapy market is projected to reach $3.9 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 14.7% in TBRC’s "CAR-T Therapy Global Market Report 2023."

The CAR-T therapy market's growth is attributed to financial support from various organizations, boosting CAR-T therapy development. North America anticipates the largest market share. Key players: Novartis AG, Kite Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Juno Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, CARsgen Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Legend Biotech, Mustang Bio, and Immune Therapeutics.

CAR-T Therapy Market Segments

• By Type: Monotherapy, Combination Therapy

• By Target Antigen: CD19, CD22, Other Target Antigens

• By Application: Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Follicular Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global CAR-T therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy is a type of immunotherapy in which T-cells are taken from the patient’s blood are modified in a laboratory with the addition of a special protein receptor that grants T-cells the power to recognize as well as kill cancer cells easily, along with infusing the same back into that patient. This special protein receptor, known as the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), attaches to a specific protein on a patient’s cancer cells. The infused cells multiply and prevail in the patient’s body as living drugs.

