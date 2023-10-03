Neodymium Magnet Market forecasted to witness a CAGR of 4.15%, to reach a valuation of over US$ 3.30 billion by 2028
The neodymium magnet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$3.307 billion in 2028.
The neodymium magnet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$3.307 billion in 2028, from US$2.487 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the neodymium magnet market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$3.307 billion by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factors propelling the neodymium magnet market growth inlcude the growing demand for the miniaturization of various equipment and the rising demand for neodymium magnets from wind energy and electric vehicle industries.
The neodymium magnet market is the global market for neodymium, a rare earth metal that is used in a wide range of applications, including permanent magnets, batteries, and catalysts. Neodymium is prized for its strong magnetic properties, which make it ideal for use in a variety of products, such as smartphones, laptops, hard drives, and wind turbines. The neodymium magnet market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and wind energy.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in March 2021, The College of Birmingham made a gadget that transforms squander materials containing magnets into compound powder. Sintered interesting earth magnets can be made utilizing this powder once more.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/neodymium-magnet-market
Based on type, the global neodymium magnet market is divided into bonded and sintered. The sintered segment is experiencing substantial growth. Sintered neodymium magnets are the most powerful type of permanent magnet available. Sintered neodymium magnets are used in a wide range of applications, including consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and wind turbines.
Based on the end user, the neodymium magnet market is divided into automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. The automotive segment is experiencing substantial growth. Neodymium magnets are used in a wide range of automotive applications, including electric motors, power steering systems, and anti-lock braking systems. The increasing demand for electric vehicles and other fuel-efficient vehicles is driving the growth of the neodymium magnet market in the automotive sector. Neodymium magnets are essential for the efficient operation of electric motors and other automotive components.
Based on Geography, Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the global neodymium magnet market. Asia Pacific is home to abundant neodymium resources, particularly in China, Australia, and India. The demand for neodymium magnets is growing rapidly in Asia Pacific, driven by the increasing production of consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and wind turbines.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the neodymium magnet market that have been covered are Adams Magnetic Products, DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG, TDK Corporation, Hitachi Metals, Ltd.Chevron Corporation, Baotou Tianhe Magnetics Technology Co., Ltd., GOUDSMIT MAGNETICS, Thomas and Skinner Inc., and Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. among others.
The market analytics report segments the neodymium magnet market as below:
• BY TYPE
o Bonded
o Sintered
• BY END USER
o Automotive
o Healthcare
o Consumer Electronics
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Adams Magnetic Products
• DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES
• Arnold Magnetic Technologies
• VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG
• TDK Corporation
• Hitachi Metals, Ltd.Chevron Corporation
• Baotou Tianhe Magnetics Technology Co., Ltd.
• GOUDSMIT MAGNETICS
• Thomas and Skinner Inc.
• Pacific Metals Co., Ltd.
Explore More Reports:
• Neodymium Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-neodymium-market
• Smart Materials Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-materials-market
• Global Yttrium Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-yttrium-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn