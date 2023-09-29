Ocugen CSO to Participate in 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, today announced that Arun Upadhyay, PhD, Ocugen’s Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Development and Medical, will be among the featured speakers at the 4th Annual Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders conference, which is being held October 3-5, 2023 in Boston, Mass.



Dr. Upadhyay will be speaking during two sessions:



Workshop

Topic: Endpoints for Gene Therapy Clinical Trials in Ophthalmology

Date: October 3, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. - noon ET

Presentation

Session: Fine-tuning the Design of First-in-Human Clinical Studies

Topic: Striking a Balance with Ascending Dose Studies

Date: October 5, 2023

Time: 11:20 - 11:50 a.m. ET

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Tiffany Hamilton

Head of Communications

Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com