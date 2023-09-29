Liposuction Surgery Devices Market to Exceed US$ 8.9 million by 2033, Amid Growing Demand for Body Contouring Procedures | FMI

Rise in people looking to eliminate excess fat is fueling the Liposuction Surgery Devices Market. Medical tourism and the growing healthcare industry in the region are propelling the growth of the liposuction surgery devices industry.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the liposuction surgery devices market is anticipated to be worth US$ 2.9 million. In 2022, the market was valued at US$ 2.7 million. Market growth is expected to be strong over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 11.6%. The valuation is anticipated to be around US$ 8.9 million by 2033. The liposuction surgery devices market refers to the market for medical devices used in liposuction procedures. Liposuction is a cosmetic surgical procedure that involves removing excess fat from various parts of the body, such as the abdomen, thighs, buttocks, arms, and neck, to improve body shape and contour.



Liposuction surgery devices are specialized instruments and equipment used by surgeons to perform liposuction procedures effectively and safely. These devices typically include suction cannulas (hollow tubes), aspirators (suction machines), power-assisted liposuction (PAL) devices, ultrasound-assisted liposuction (UAL) devices, laser-assisted liposuction (LAL) devices, and other ancillary equipment.

The liposuction surgery devices market has experienced significant growth over the years due to increasing demand for cosmetic procedures, advancements in technology, and rising awareness about body aesthetics. Liposuction market size Factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and changing beauty standards have contributed to the growth of this market.

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing incidence of men and especially women who wants to be in proper shape and remove excess fat from their body is becoming the main driving force of liposuction surgery devices market. Technological advancement in liposuction surgery devices has led to the removal of a large number of fat cells with less blood loss, risk, discomfort and shorter recovery periods. Today fat can also be used as a natural filler, where fat is taken from one part of the body, cleaned and injected into another part of the body. Liposuction surgeries are mostly safe. This has led to the growth of liposuction surgery devices market. However, it involves few minor complications like bad bruising, swelling, numbness, baggy or rippled skin (rare case). Death, kidney or heart problems are the rarest cases among all. All these might restrain the growth of liposuction surgery devices market to some extent.

Liposuction, also referred to as lipoplasty, involves a cosmetic surgery which slims and reshapes specific parts of the body by removing excess fat deposits, improving your body contours and proportion. This surgery breaks up and ‘sucks’ fat from different possible parts like thighs, hips and buttocks, abdomen and waist, cheeks, chin and neck, upper and back of the arms, inner knee, chest area, calves and back. The fat is removed through a hollow instrument, called a cannula which is inserted under the skin.

A powerful high pressure vacuum is applied to the cannula. Liposuction is often combined with other plastic surgery procedures like facelift, abdominoplasty (tummy tuck surgery) and breast reduction and performed. It can permanently remove the fat cells and can alter the shape of the body. Liposuction will not get rid of cellulite or stretch marks. It will help in avoiding obesity and as a result getting rid of related diseases. Liposuction was invented in 1972 by two Italian-American surgeons- Doctors Giorgio and Arpad Fischer. However modern liposuction started with a presentation in1982 by Dr. Yves-Gerard Illouz, a French surgeon.

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Size:

Attributes Details Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Value for 2023 US$ 2.9 million Projected Market Value for 2033 US$ 8.9 million Value-based CAGR of Market for 2023 to 2033 11.6 %

“The increasing preference for non-invasive procedures within the cosmetic industry is indeed contributing to the growth of the liposuction surgery devices market, as it aligns with the demand for less invasive yet effective fat reduction options” shares Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)



Liposuction Surgery Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Region-wise, the global liposuction surgery devices market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Liposuction is the most common cosmetic operation in North America and UK. Over 400,000 procedures are carried out each year in US. This will have a sizeable market for liposuction surgery devices in US. The Liposuction surgery devices market is also growing steadily in other parts of the world.

Key Players:

Solta Medical

Cynosure Inc.

Sciton Inc.

Wells Johnson Co.

Invasix Ltd

Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc.

Vaser Lipo

Smart Lipo

Pro Lipo

Body Tite

Cool Sculpt

Liposonix

Key Segments:

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market by Product Type:

Stand-alone liposuction surgery devices

Portable liposuction surgery devices

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market by Technology:

Suction-Assisted Liposuction

Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction

External ultrasound-assisted liposuction

Power-Assisted Liposuction

Laser-Assisted Liposuction

Water-Assisted Liposuction

Twin Cannula-Assisted Liposuction

Tumescent Liposuction

Aspirator Devices

RF-Assisted Liposuction

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market by End-User:

Liposuction Surgery Devices in Hospitals

Liposuction Surgery Devices in Ambulatory surgical centers

Liposuction Surgery Devices in Cosmetic surgical centers



Liposuction Surgery Devices Market by Region:

North America Liposuction Surgery Devices Market

Latin America Liposuction Surgery Devices Market

Europe Liposuction Surgery Devices Market

South Asia Liposuction Surgery Devices Market

East Asia Liposuction Surgery Devices Market

Oceania Liposuction Surgery Devices Market

Middle East and Africa Liposuction Surgery Devices Market



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

