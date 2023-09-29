Chart Industries Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global engineering design and manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in clean energy and industrial gas markets, has scheduled a conference call for Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results. Chart plans to issue its third quarter 2023 earnings release prior to market open on October 27th.



Participants wishing to join the live Q&A session must dial-in with the following information:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:

Toll-Free - North America: (+1) 888 259 6580

Toll North America and other locations: (+1) 416 764 8624

Conference ID: 83938216

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website through the following link: Q3 2023 Webcast Registration.

Chart has also scheduled its 2023 Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on November 28th. The webcast will begin at 8am and conclude at approximately noon eastern. Registration is available on the Company’s investor relations website through the following link: Registration for Chart Industries 2023 Investor Day

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handing for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com