Honourable Minister Seuula Ioane: Video Message for Jai Opetaia’s first defence of his IBF and Cruiserweight World Titles

SAMOA, September 29 - Talofa & Warm Greetings, my fellow Samoans and boxing enthusiasts around the world. Today, I have a special message to share with all of you, as we come together to support one of our own on the global stage of boxing.

I am delighted to extend my heartfelt best wishes to our remarkable boxer, Jai Opetaia, who will be representing Samoa in his upcoming first titles defence of the IBF and World Cruiser Weight Championship match.

Opetaia, you have demonstrated immense dedication and a fighting spirit that embodies the essence of our proud nation. As you step into that ring, remember that you carry the hopes and dreams of an entire nation with you. Your dedication is an example to all our youth, showing them that with hard work and determination, they can achieve greatness.

On behalf of all Samoans, I want to assure you, Opetaia, that you have our unwavering support. We will be watching, cheering, and praying for your success. May your fists be strong, your reflexes sharp, and your spirit indomitable as you defend that championship title.

I would like to remind Opetaia that the spirit of Samoa resides within you. It is the warrior’s spirit that has defined our people for centuries. As you enter that ring, remember our ancestors who fought with courage and valor. Draw strength from the love and support of your family, friends, and fans, both here at home and across the globe.

Samoa stands united with you, Opetaia. Bring back that championship belt home, and let it be a symbol of our collective dreams and aspirations. We believe in you, and we are cheering you on every step of the way. Go out there, give it your all, and make us proud. Regardless of the outcome, you are already a champion in our hearts.

Fa’amalosi ma ia manuia lou alo faiva.

All the best & God Bless, Jai Opetaia.