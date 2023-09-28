Zhejiang Int’l Trade Exhibition, Export Fair takes place in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, September 28 - HÀ NỘI — The 2023 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition and the 11th Zhejiang Export Fair, the largest and oldest expo independently held by China’s Zhejiang authority in ASEAN, opened at Hà Nội’s International Convention Centre yesterday.

The 4,000sq.m expo comprises 120 booths, displaying products in hardware and machinery, textiles and inputs, interior and exterior furniture, electronics and household appliances.

The three-day event is hosted by the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, co-organised by Zhejiang Yuanda International Exhibition Co Ltd and the Việt Nam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (VINEXAD).

"This event marks the 11th year the two sides have coordinated to organise the trade promotion activity, creating more cooperation opportunities for businesses from both sides, contributing to overcoming the negative effects of the global economy," said Tô Ngọc Sơn, deputy director of the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade at the opening ceremony.

Launched in 2011, the expo has been a platform not only for product exhibition and promotion but also for Việt Nam and China to strengthen economic and cultural exchange and multifaceted cooperation between their localities.

Việt Nam is the largest trading partner of Zhejiang Province under The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). In 2022, Zhejiang's exports to Việt Nam reached US$14.5 billion, an increase of 17.99 per cent. Imports were $6 billion, an increase of 14.21 per cent over the same period last year. — VNS