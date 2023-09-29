Treasure Global Reports Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Achieved ZCITY User Milestone Reaching Over 2.6 Million Registered Users as of September 25, 2023

Reported Gross Profit of Approximately $0.52 Million for Fiscal 2023, up 9.9% Year-Over-Year

Active User Retention Rate up 280% Year-Over-Year

41% Of Paid Users Transacted Three or More Times a Quarter over Fiscal 2023, an Increase of Approximately 24% Year-Over-Year

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGL”, or the “Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

“TGL has made great headway in growing our reach across Malaysia, through strategic partnerships and new innovative enhancements made to our key product ZCITY,” said Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of TGL. “Through our powerful technology platform, we have recruited a large and growing number of users, reaching over 2.6 million registered users to date. We believe we are positioned to capture additional market share as we roll out new technologies into ZCITY, such as our recently integrated AI technology with a user-friendly chatbot powered by our data analysis engine and ChatGPT.”

“As we move forward in fiscal 2024, we can increase the accuracy and effectiveness of our app, offering consumers a more personalized and targeted rewards experience,” Mr. Teo continued. “TGL is also continually expanding our market reach, growing into new categories such as travel, health & wellness, and events ticketing. We have already taken major steps to enter the Indonesian market, recently signing a Letter of Intent to form an e-commerce venture in Indonesia with Harmoni Bagi Dunia (“HBD”), granting HBD exclusive rights to promote and operate ZCITY in Indonesia, which has ten times the population of Malaysia.”

“In addition, we are entering the next stage of our growth plans of expanding further into the F&B industry in Malaysia, through TAZTE and Foodlink, as well as South-East Asia more broadly. We are excited to announce that we are well underway developing TAZTE 2.0, which will increase functionality on both the merchant and customer sides. TGL expects this upgrade, expected to launch next month, to attract new merchants and users to the platform, as well as increasing retention of current ones. In line with our expansion in the F&B industry, we advanced our position as a master franchisor, securing licensing agreements with popular brands Morganfields and Abe Yus that will provide new revenue streams and rapidly increase the uptake of TAZTE by new merchants. TGL also signed an agreement with the Malaysia Retail Chain Association for TAZTE to become its exclusive partner as the recommended digital F&B management solution to its members in Malaysia. Each of these advancements support our committed effort to increase user engagement to grow gross profit through fiscal 2024,” concluded Mr. Teo.

Recent Business Highlights

Over 2.6 million Registered Users as of September 25, 2023;

Active User Retention Rate increased 280% year-over-year;

Quarterly Active Users for the fourth quarter were 378,414;

Paid Users increased by 4.3% year-over-year;

41% of Paid Users transacted three or more times in a quarter, an increase of approximately 24% year-over-year;

1.4 million total transactions by Registered Users for fiscal year 2023;

Integrated next-gen, personalized AI-powered chatbot assistant, Jojo, into the Company’s proprietary ZCITY app, leveraging ChatGPT to intelligently customize the user experience resulting in stronger customer retention and user acquisition metrics;

Signed a licensing agreement with Morganfield’s granting TGL an exclusive worldwide license to grant sub-licenses to third parties to use Morganfield’s trademarks for the restaurant business. Morganfield’s will also adopt TAZTE in its nine franchisees in Malaysia, China, and Singapore, accelerating the rollout of TAZTE across the region;

Secured a licensing agreement with fast-growing Malaysian F&B Brand, Abe Yus, granting exclusive sub-licensing of its brands, progressing TGL’s strategic plan to become a master franchisor of F&B companies in Southeast Asia;

Signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to form an e-commerce venture in Indonesia, known as PT Harmoni Bagi Dunia (“HBD”). TGL will hold a 70% major stake in HBD and grant HBD exclusive rights to promote and operate its proprietary app, ZCITY, in Indonesia, marking the beginning of the Company’s expansion into the Indonesian market;

Signed a collaboration agreement with VCI Global Limited, a multi-disciplinary consulting group focused on business and technology, for the development of AI-powered travel platform, utilizing the latest advanced technologies to provide relevant travel recommendations in real time;

Announced an exclusive partnership with enogy, a health and wellness brand, to expand the range of products available on its e-commerce marketplace, Zstore;

Partnered with the Malaysia Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for the launch of the ‘Package Rahmah’ program, which offered various financial saving initiatives to reduce the cost of living for lower-income groups, with a package of reduced price living essential e-vouchers on ZCITY; and

Collaborated with Borderland Music Festival 2023 to provide the first cashless and ticketing platform-powered music festival in Malaysia, providing significant exposure and market penetration in Sarawak, Borneo.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023

Total revenues for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, were $69.4 million, compared with $79.7 million for the fiscal year 2022. For the fourth quarter 2023, total revenues were $15.1 million, compared to $16.2 million for the same period last year. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to the Company’s focus on increasing growth in higher margin revenue channels.

Gross profit for the fiscal year 2023 was approximately $0.52 million, a 9.9% improvement year-on-year, from approximately $0.5 million for the fiscal year 2022. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to initiatives mentioned above that the Company is implementing to grow gross margins.

Net loss of approximately $11.7 million for the fiscal year 2023, remains the same compared to fiscal year 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $4.6 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to approximately $1.8 million as of June 30, 2022.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024

We believe that TGL is well-placed to capitalize on the economic growth of South-East Asia, executing on its plans to expand further into Indonesia and the region more broadly.

For fiscal 2024, the Company is focused on increasing gross profit, by increasing user engagement through the development of new products and services to grow engagement and stickiness of users, thereby generating higher profit and margins.

About Treasure Global Inc

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in SEA for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of September 25, 2023, ZCITY had over 2,600,000 registered users.

TREASURE GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,593,634 $ 1,845,232 Accounts receivable, net 163,169 - Inventories 400,543 216,069 Other receivables and other current assets 613,125 8,780 Other receivable, a related party 12,379 - Prepayments 248,551 203,020 Total current assets 6,031,401 2,273,101 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 279,600 337,645 Operating lease right-of-use assets 61,377 - Deferred offering costs - 93,536 Total non-current assets 340,977 431,181 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,372,378 $ 2,704,282 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIENCY CURRENT LIABILITIES Related party loan, current portion $ 5,323 $ 4,505 Insurance loan 160,292 - Convertible notes payable, net of unamortized discounts of $358,284 and $717,260 as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively 4,791,716 10,954,042 Convertible notes payable, related parties - 2,437,574 Loans from third parties - 1,417,647 Accounts payable 42,853 25,397 Accounts payable, related parties - 14,326 Customer deposits 161,475 73,317 Contract liabilities 157,080 56,757 Other payables and accrued liabilities 723,396 1,161,860 Other payables, related parties 1,660 - Amount due to related parties 320,960 2,060,088 Operating lease liabilities 40,274 - Income tax payables 67,546 16,445 Total current liabilities 6,472,575 18,221,958 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities, non-current 22,036 - Related party loan, non-current portion 8,099 13,883 Senior note - 65,000 Total non-current liabilities 30,135 78,883 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,502,710 18,300,841 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 15) STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIENCY Common stock, par value $0.00001; 170,000,000 shares authorized, 17,901,353 and 10,545,251 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively 180 105 Additional paid-in capital 31,485,556 4,020,552 Accumulated deficits (31,443,451 ) (19,715,740 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (172,617 ) 98,524 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIENCY (130,332 ) (15,596,559 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIENCY $ 6,372,378 $ 2,704,282

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.





TREASURE GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Years Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 69,408,319 $ 79,674,879 Cost of revenues (68,885,035 ) (79,198,691 ) Gross profit 523,284 476,188 Selling (4,721,723 ) (6,282,465 ) General and administrative (4,670,030 ) (2,819,811 ) Research and development (549,065 ) (266,716 ) Stock-based compensation (819,332 ) (1,283,994 ) Total operating expenses (10,760,150 ) (10,652,986 ) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (10,236,866 ) (10,176,798 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Other (expense) income, net (7,937 ) 54,854 Interest expense (95,242 ) (341,609 ) Amortization of debt discount (1,290,050 ) (1,266,861 ) TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE, NET (1,393,229 ) (1,553,616 ) Loss before income taxes (11,630,095 ) (11,730,414 ) Provision for income taxes (97,616 ) (15,600 ) NET LOSS (11,727,711 ) (11,746,014 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustment (271,141 ) 154,104 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (11,998,852 ) $ (11,591,910 ) LOSS PER SHARE Basic and diluted $ (0.70 ) $ (1.12 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic and diluted 16,691,956 10,469,396

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.