Global Genetically Modified Crops Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors Analysis

According to the "Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2023," the genetically modified crops market is projected to reach a value of $28.03 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth of the genetically modified crops market can be attributed to environmental concerns and the benefits offered by GM crops. The North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the genetically modified crops market. Major players contributing to this market include Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, Groupe Limagrain, JR Simplot Co., and JKAgri Genetics Ltd.

A noteworthy trend in the genetically modified crops market is the development of more efficient genome-editing techniques. Techniques such as haploid induction reduce the time required to develop commercial crop varieties, enabling faster genetic improvements in different varieties.

Genetically Modified Crops Market Segments

• By Trait: Herbicide Tolerance (HT), Insect Resistance (IR), Stacked Traits (ST), Other Traits

• By Crop: Soybean, Cotton, Maize, Oilseed Rape, tobacco, Other Crops

• By Technique: Gene Guns, Electroporation, Microinjection, Agrobacterium, Other Techniques

• By Type of Modification: Transgenic, Cis-genic, Sub-genic, Multiple Trait Integration

• By Application: Scientific Research, Agriculture Crops

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genetically-modified-crops-global-market-report

Genetically modified crops (GM crops) are agricultural plants whose DNA has been altered using genetic engineering techniques to enhance their traits and improve their resistance to pests, diseases, and environmental conditions.

