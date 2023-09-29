Roofing Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Roofing Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The market size of roofing is expected to grow to $193.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 'Roofing Global Market Report 2023,' published by The Business Research Company, serves as an extensive source of information encompassing all aspects of the roofing market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the roofing market is projected to reach a size of $193.26 billion by 2027, exhibiting a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.

The growth of the roofing market can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the roofing market in terms of market share. Prominent players in this market include Atlas Roofing Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, Carlisle Companies Inc., Duro-Last Inc., Etex SA, and GAF Materials Corporation.

Learn More On The Roofing Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6331&type=smp

Trending Roofing Market Trend

A notable trend in the roofing market is the emergence of new technological innovations. Leading companies operating in the roofing market are dedicated to pioneering new technological advancements to ensure their sustained growth within the market.

Roofing Market Segments

• By Type: Flat Roof, Slope Roof

• By Roofing Material: Bituminous Roofing, Metal Roofing, Tile Roofing, Other Roofing Materials

• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Non-Residential

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global roofing market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/roofing-global-market-report

Roofing refers to the process of applying an external covering to the roof of a building, which is either self-supporting or supported by underlying structures. Roofing materials provide various advantages to the structure, including temperature regulation and waterproofing.

Roofing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Roofing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The roofing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Roofing Underlayment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/roofing-underlayment-global-market-report

Roof Insulation Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/roof-insulation-global-market-report

Steel Roofing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/steel-roofing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model