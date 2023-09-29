Plant based Diet Market Gears Up for 17.7% CAGR through 2032 | Nestle S.A., Glanbia PLC, Beyond Meat, Inc

Plant based Diet Market

The global plant-based diet market is driven by factors such as rise in vegan population, surge in demand for plant-based food and beverages, and growing animal welfare concerns. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant based Diet Market by Product Type (Plant based Dairy Products, Plant based Meat Products, Others), by Source (Legumes, Seeds and Nuts, Whole Grains, Fruits and Vegetables), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The plant based diet market size was valued at $44.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $227.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The global plant-based diet market is driven by factors such as rise in vegan population, surge in demand for plant-based food and beverages, and growing animal welfare concerns. However, growing nutritional concerns among consumers and stringent government regulations restain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing establishment of plant-based or vegan restaurants and a rise in retail sales of plant-based food and beverages are expected to offer prolific growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

The shift toward plant-based diets is significantly fueled by environmental sustainability. Customers are looking for sustainable food options as they become more conscious of the effects animal husbandry has on the environment. Since plant-based diets typically have a lower carbon footprint, use fewer resources, and support biodiversity preservation, they are viewed as a more sustainable option. Companies are putting more emphasis on their dedication to sustainability in their product positioning and marketing. This is driving the plant based diet market growth and creating plant based diet market opportunities. .

According to plant based diet market analysis, the plant based diet market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into plant based dairy products, plant based meat products, and others. Further, plant based dairy products are segmented into plant based yogurt, plant based milk, and plant based frozen desserts.

Among these, the plant based dairy products segment occupied a major plant based diet market share of the market in 2022 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The taste, texture, and nutritional profile of plant-based dairy products have all improved as a result of technological developments in food science and production. Extrusion, fermentation, and other advanced processing methods have improved the sensory qualities and functioning of these products, making them more desirable to customers. On the basis of source, the plant based diet market is categorized into legumes, seeds and nuts, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

By source, the legumes segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two fifths of the global plant based diet market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Legumes are an important part of plant-based eating habits because they are valued sources of plant-based protein, dietary fiber, and critical elements. The whole grains segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. Whole grains are becoming more widely acknowledged as key components of a nutrient-dense and balanced diet as plant-based diets gain popularity.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Atlantic Natural Foods LLC

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Califia Farms, LLC

Conagra Brands, Inc

Danone S.A.

Royal DSM N.V.

Glanbia PLC

Harmless Harvest

Impossible Foods Inc.

Lightlife Foods Inc (Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

Nestle S.A., Noumi Ltd.

SunOpta Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the plant based diet market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing plant based diet market opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the plant based diet market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

