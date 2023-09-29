Global Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, And Trends

Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, & Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 'Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2023,' published by The Business Research Company, serves as a comprehensive source of information covering all aspects of the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market are projected to reach a size of $837.61 billion by 2027, with a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth of the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market can be attributed to the stable economic growth anticipated in many developed and developing countries. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market in terms of market share. Key players in engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market include Caterpillar Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, Goldwind, and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

Trending Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Market Trend

A notable trend in the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market is the adoption of modular turbine designs by gas turbine and power generation equipment manufacturers. This approach aims to reduce onsite work and offer shorter installation times. Modular turbine designs involve prefabricated electricity-generating equipment in a factory, packaged to expedite the construction of power plants. These designs are known for their reliability and cost-effectiveness, reducing construction, design, installation, and delivery times. Modular designs are applicable not only to gas turbines but also to various power plant components, including engine modules, fuel delivery systems, emissions control equipment, heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) modules, generators, pipe racks, and other auxiliary systems.

Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Commercial Internal Combustion Engines, Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units, Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment, Speed Changer, Industrial High-Speed Drive, And Gear

• By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

• By End-Users: Automotive, Manufacturing, Industrial, Other End-Users

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/engine-turbine-and-power-transmission-equipment-global-market-report

Engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment encompass machines that serve various functions. Engines are used for propulsion, turbines convert rotational energy into usable work or energy, and power transmission equipment facilitates the transfer of mechanical energy from a prime mover to a driven machine. Turbine equipment, in particular, finds extensive application in electric power generation.

The engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies.

