Fueling Growth: Developing Economies' Impact on Biologics Market Dynamics

Biologics are the genetically engineered proteins derived from human genes.

Rise in incidences of chronic diseases, loss of patent extensions of branded drugs, and the increased availability of advanced diagnostics is expected to boost the growth of biologics market. In addition, growth in technology for the production of biologics is projected to fuel the market growth. However, difficulty in manufacturing biologic drugs and the process involved in maintenance, which includes preventing from environmental contamination, maintaining refrigeration processes, and others hinder the market. The increase in demand for advanced diagnostics in treatment purposes and the loss of patent extensions of branded drugs provide opportunity for the growth of global biologics market.

The market is segmented based on product type, therapeutics, source of material, and geography. Based on product type, it is divided into monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), hormones, growth factors, fusion proteins, cytokines, therapeutic enzymes, blood factors and anticoagulants, vaccines, blood and blood products, allergenic extracts, human cells and tissues, proteins, gene therapies, cellular therapies, and xenotransplantation products. The market on the basis of therapeutics is classified into oncology, cardiovascular, immunological diseases, infectious diseases, and metabolic diseases. By source material, it is categorized into humans, avian cell culture, yeast, bacteria, insects cell culture, and transgenics. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Biologics Market Segments:

By Product Type :

Monoclonal Antibodies

Hormones

Growth Factors

Fusion Proteins

Cytokines

Therapeutic Enzymes

Blood Factors and Anticoagulants

Vaccines

Blood and Blood Products

Allergenic extracts

Human Cells and Tissues

Proteins

Gene Therapies

Cellular Therapies

Xenotransplantation Products



By Therapeutics:

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Immunological Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Diseases



By Source Material:

Humans

Avian Cell Culture

Yeast

Bacteria

Insects

Cell Culture

Transgenics



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)



Competitive Landscape:

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca plc

Sanofi, Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc, GSK, Merck KGaA

Novartis AG, Becton

Dickinson and Company, F

Hoffmann La Roche AG

Biologicals SA



