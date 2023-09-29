EMU Department of Nutrition and Dietetics Releases Statement on Polycystic Over Syndrome

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Health Sciences Faculty, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics academic staff member Merve Yurt released a statement on the occasion of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) awareness month. Senior Instructor Yurt’s statement titled “September – The Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Awareness Month” reads as follows:

“Polycystic Ovary Syndrome also known as PCOS is a hormonal imbalance commonly observed in 10-15% of women of reproductive age. Although the cause of the disease is not fully known, it is accepted that many genetic and environmental factors play a role in occurrence of PCOS. The possibility of developing PCOS significantly increases if there is a close family member such as mother or aunt who struggles with the disorder. The symptoms of PCOS includes excess body hair (face, chest, stomach, back), acne, irregular menstrual cycle or missed periods, increase in testosterone levels, increase in body weight, depression and anxiety. In cases where the disorder is not treated well, physiological outcomes can affect a woman throughout her life.

“Consult to your doctor if you are experiencing signs of PCOS and you have close family members who have PCOS”

Nearly 50% of women with PCOS continue her lives without being diagnosed. Symptoms observed in the early ages cause fertility-related problems in later years of life, and the development of metabolic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in middle and advanced ages. Early diagnosis and treatment plays an important role in minimizing the long term risks of the disorder.

“PCOS might bring Long Term Health Risks along with it”

Insulin resistance (body is not able to use the insulin hormone properly) is a common condition observed in women with PCOS. This leads to increase in insulin hormone levels and blood sugar in the body. Increased insulin hormone in the body can lead to increased production of male hormones and the development of many hormonal and metabolic abnormalities. Studies have reported that 50% of women diagnosed with PCOS may develop Type 2 Diabetes or prediabetes before the age of 40. For this reason, individuals with PCOS are recommended a nutrition plan that includes plenty of dietary fiber and low glycemic index carbohydrates. Glycemic index is the effect of the consumed food on blood glucose (sugar) for a period of 2 hours. Low glycemic index foods include whole grain products, rye bread, whole grain breads, and legumes such as lentils/dry beans/chickpeas. Foods with a high glycemic index include white rice and bread, potatoes, and desserts containing simple sugars.

High fat content and low fiber content in the diet may trigger the development of insulin resistance. For this reason, care should be taken to reduce fats of animal origin and increase low-fat protein foods or vegetable proteins in the daily diet.

“Individual nutrition plan in PCOS patients is significantly important in terms of the treatment of the disorder and preservation of a healthy body index.”

Nutrition treatment to be applied to individuals with PCOS focuses firstly on regulating the body weight and minimizing the symptoms (menstrual cycle, improvement in excessive hair, and increase in fertility rate) of the disorder. It is known that a 5-10% weight reduction in high body weight individuals can reduce long-term risks. Healthy nutrition and maintaining ideal body weight will increase the pregnancy rate in the future and prevent health problems such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer, thus increasing the quality of life.

A healthy nutrition plan for women with PCOS might include the following:

Food groups are divided into 4; milk and dairy products, meat/eggs/legumes, vegetables and fruits, bread and grains. Try to consume foods from 4 food groups at each meal.

Eat regularly and avoid skipping meals, including breakfast. Eating regularly helps keep blood sugar levels stable, reducing insulin resistance.

Prefer healthy fat sources such as olive oil, hazelnuts/walnuts, and avocados, which are low in saturated fat, instead of consuming butter, lard and margarine.

In addition to carbohydrates with high fiber and low glycemic index (GI), choose foods such as oats, muesli without added sugar or whole grain bread.

Try to include fatty fish or plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids, such as chia and flaxseeds and walnuts, in your diet.

Reduce your portions and eat more often. Instead of eating three large meals every day, try eating a small meal or snack every 3-5 hours. Aim to include a protein-based food and vegetables in each meal.

Avoid packaged foods containing trans fats. Consuming high amounts of trans fat increases the risk of heart disease.

Do not forget to check the labels and ingredient lists before consuming packaged foods. Try to choose foods that contain 5 grams or less of sugar per 100 grams of food.

“Instead of thinking what to limit in your daily diet, focus on healthy food that you can include to your diet.”

Important points to remember:

A 5-10% reduction in your body weight can improve PCOS symptoms.

Preservation of healthy body weight help preventing long term complications of PCOS.

Individualized nutrition treatment and changes in lifestyle is the first time in PCOS treatment. Consult to your dietician and doctor for more information in this regard.”