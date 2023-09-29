EMU Physicists Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı and Prof. Dr. S. Habib Mazharimousavi Trusted Reviewer Award from IOP Publishing

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Arts and Sciences Faculty, Physics Department Chair Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı and Physics Department Vice Chair Prof. Dr. S. Habib Mazharimousavi are granted with the Trusted Reviewer Award by one of England’s leading scientific publishing houses, Institute of Physics (IOP). The award is granted to individuals who make outstanding contributions to the evaluations of scientific publications and, provide considerable support to the board of editors.

Only Referees of Exceptional Quality Receive the Award

In 2023, the prestigious publishing house started to grant the IOP Reliable Referee Award to those who have regularly carried out evaluations all around the world. The publishing house assesses the evaluation reports of the editors based on a scale from 1 to 5 and, refers the evaluations that receive 5 points as to have exceptional quality. Reviewers who receive 5 points out of 5 reach the exceptional quality status and are awarded with Trusted Reviewer Award as Prof. Dr. Sakallı and Prof. Dr. Mazharimousavi.

A Proud Moment for Turkish Scientific World

Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı and Prof. Dr. S. Habib Mazharimousavi made significant contributions to the development of scientific literature by making great efforts in the scientific evaluation of articles sent to IOP journals, and for these valuable contributions, they were awarded by IOP Publishing in the Trusted Reviewer category. This prestigious award is awarded only to reviewers who demonstrate a high level of evaluative competence and the ability to critique scientific literature to an excellent standard. The fact that Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı and Prof. Dr. S. Habib Mazharimousavi received this award is a proud achievement for the Turkish scientific world and an indication that their contributions to the evaluation of scientific articles are appreciated.

IOP Publishing house offers many publications that distribute scientific research around the world. These publications include journals, conference proceedings, and community websites.