EMU Ranked in 601-800 Band of Times Higher Education World University Rankings

Times Higher Education (THE), the publisher of university rankings widely referenced in the world and published in England, announced the ranking of the world's best universities. According to the results of the rankings where 1,904 universities from 108 countries succeeded in entering the rankings, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) was ranked in the 601-800 band in the world. University of Oxford took the first place in the THE World University Rankings followed by University of Stanford in second place and Massachusetts Institute of Technology in third place.

EMU – 1st in TRNC, 3rd in Turkey

According to the 2023 Higher Education Intuitions Exam (YKS); with a placement rate of 94.65%, EMU has achieved the highest number of student placements since its establishment in the Republic of Turkey, and is ranked in the third highest band among Turkish universities that have succeeded in entering the THE World University Rankings. The list includes a total of 77 Turkish universities; Koç University, Middle East Technical University (METU) and Sabancı University shared the first place by being in the 351-400 band, while Istanbul Technical University (ITU) ranked second by being in the 501-600 band. EMU ranked third in the 601-800 band.

While two universities from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) achieved to appear on list, EMU ranked 1st as always.

Leading the Way in Research Quality

According to THE data, EMU stands out in terms of research quality and international outlook. Declared as the 466th best university in the world in terms of research quality, EMU became the 322nd best university in the world in international perspective. Academic staff from 35 different countries serve at EMU, where nearly 17 thousand students from over 100 countries receive quality education. EMU ranked 8th in the world in the Round University Ranking (RUR) world university rankings in the field of international student diversity with 99,417 points.