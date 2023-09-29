Monosodium Glutamate Market Share Worth $9.8 Billion by 2031 With CAGR of 8.5% | Hiya International, Puramat, Meihua

monosodium glutamate market

The monosodium glutamate market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Increasing demand for processed & packaged food and increasing consumer preference for ready to eat and ready to cook food are expected to surge the growth of the monosodium glutamate market ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for MSG from the food and beverage industry is the main factor driving growth of the global monosodium glutamate market. Also, a rise in eateries is anticipated to fuel industry expansion. However, it is anticipated that broad misunderstanding of MSG side effects, such as headaches and other unpleasant sensations, may impede market expansion. The desire from consumers for items without MSG has led to various products and restaurants claiming to use no added MSG.

The key players profiled in this report include HIYA INTERNATIONAL, PURAMAT, MEIHUA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD, Fufeng Group, Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co., Ltd, Linghua Group Limited, Vedan International (Holdings) Limited., Arshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ajinomoto, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, Glutamate Association, Cargill, Incorporated, COFCO Biochemical, Foodchem International Corporation and PRAKASH CHEMICALS AGENCIES PVT. LTD.

Monosodium glutamate (MSG) is the sodium salt of glutamic acid, one of the most abundant naturally occurring non-essential amino acids. Tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, potatoes, mushrooms, and other vegetables, meat, dairy products, and fruits all naturally contain glutamate. Similar to how naturally occurring glutamate does in dishes such as stews and meat soups, MSG is utilized in the food business as a flavor enhancer with an umami taste that intensifies the meaty, savory flavor of food. As a flavor enhancer, MSG balances and combines the perception of other tastes. It is particularly common in Japanese and Chinese cuisine. Thus, increasing use of flavor enhancers in food service industry are likley to supplement for the monosodium glutamate market growth.

According to the monosodium glutamate market analysis, the monosodium glutamate market is segmented into end user, sales channel, and region. By end user, it is segregated into food processing & services industry, livestock & pet food industry, retail sector and others. On the basis of sales channel, it is segmented into business to business and business to consumers. The business to consumer segment is further segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Germany and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

On the basis of end user, the livestock and pet food industry segment is expected to reach $1,377.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.5%. Rise in consumption of meat products and increase in demand for meat-based products are the primary factors that augment growth of the feed industry. Animal feed, such as pasture grasses, cereal grains, hay, and silage crops, are formulated with the help of nutritional additives, such as vitamins and minerals, to maintain the health of animals and improve quality of end products, including meat, eggs, and milk. Therefore, animals are provided with high quality and nutritionally balanced feed to enhance the quality of meat and increase productivity. Additionally, animal feed's flavor is just as important as its nutritional content. It is relatively simple to feed animals flavorful animal feed. As a result, the market for pet food and animal feed is seeing an increase in the use of monosodium glutamate. Thus, above factors are likley to supplement for the growth of the monosodium glutamate industry during forecast period.

According to the monosodium glutamate market trends, depending on sales channel, the business to consumer segment was valued at $1,000.8 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 9.4%. Monosodium glutamate demand is being further boosted by rising home consumption through supermarkets, hypermarkets, online retailers, and other outlets. The business to consumer segment is expected to drive the expansion of the monosodium glutamate market due to the availability of food additives in retail packaging and the expanding use of flavor enhancers in home meal preparation.

The players operating in the monosodium glutamate industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market and gain monosodium glutamate market opportunities.

Key finding of the study

By end user, the retail sector segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

In 2021, depending on sales channel, the online stores segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0%.

In 2021, the China was the most prominent market in Asia-Pacific and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.