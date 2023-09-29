Embedded Multimedia Card Market (eMMC) value to reach $11.53 billion by 2028, CAGR of 3.30%

Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Industry

Increasing adoption of eMMC technology as a memory product for cellular devices, development of cellular market including 3G & 4G technologies to drive market.

The embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market size in Asia-Pacific expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of smartphone & rising electronic industry” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Embedded Multimedia Card Market (eMMC) by Density, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028”.

The global Embedded Multimedia Card Market (eMMC) size was $9.30 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $11.53 billion by 2028, to register a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market, followed by North America and Europe.

Embedded multimedia card (eMMC) is an advanced, managed NAND flash memory for mobile applications and the dominant go-to memory solution for many consumer electronics including smartphones, GPS systems, tablets, readers, and other mobile computing devices. Embedded multimedia card (eMMC) chip contains a controller and the same NAND flash memory, which is found in USB drives, SD Cards and solid state drives (SSDs), along with a controller that manages wear leveling and error correction (ECC). For instance, Samsung has provide eMMC memory that is extremely compact and typically smaller than a postage stamp, which is allowing for smaller and thinner devices. Several leading players’ usage Samsung’s eMMC memory, owing to allows for a smooth pathway and advanced mobile designs with a short time to market.

Increasing adoption of flash memory in embedded applications has boosted the Embedded Multimedia Card Market (eMMC) growth. Ultra-fast memory, high speed, cost-effectiveness, low power consumption, and other features have fueled the world eMMC market. In addition, the launching of innovative products by the leading companies such as Samsung and SanDisk Corporation with higher density and speed is expected to boost the market growth. The latest version of eMMC, i.e., eMMC 5.1A was introduced with advanced features such as higher data transfer rates, and enhanced data strobe & command queuing.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Embedded Multimedia Card Industry (eMMC) is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Embedded Multimedia Card Market (eMMC) share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Embedded Multimedia Card Market (eMMC) include:

· Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

· Western Digital Corporation (U.S.)

· SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea)

· Phison Electronics Corporation (Taiwan) Greenliant Systems Inc. (U.S.)

· Kingston Technology Company Inc. (U.S.)

· Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

· Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (U.S.)

· Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan)

· Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

The increasing adoption of embedded multimedia cards (eMMCs) in automotive industry, Surge in demand for embedded multimedia card (eMMC) in electronic devices, and high demand for integrated memory in mobile computing devices drive the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market growth. However, continuous development in technology and evolution of new storage devices restricts the market growth. Conversely, surge in development of chromebooks is expected to create lucrative opportunities for embedded multimedia card (eMMC) industry.

According to the insights of CXOs of leading companies, the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market poses a steady future for market players. In the current business scenario, there is an upsurge in the adoption of eMMC products across various end users including, IT & telecom, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and others.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Embedded Multimedia Card Market (eMMC) analysis from 2021 to 2028 to identify the prevailing Embedded Multimedia Card Market (eMMC) opportunities.

2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the Embedded Multimedia Card Market (eMMC) segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Embedded Multimedia Card Market (eMMC) forecast.

6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Embedded Multimedia Card Market (eMMC) trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

