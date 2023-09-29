Global Diaper Market Size Ascends: Estimated USD 124.58 Billion by 2030, Fueled by a 6.71% CAGR

[229 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Diaper Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 74.59 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 124.58 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.71% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Hello Bello, Pampers, Babyganics, Huggies, Member's Mark, Luvs, Up & Up, Seventh Generation, GoodNites, Earth's Best, Cuties, CVS Health, Parent’s Choice, Rascal + Friends, Walgreens Well Beginnings, Mama Bear, Diaper Genie, Dyper, Bambo Nature, the Honest Company, and others.

New York, NY, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Diaper Market By End-User (Babies And Adults), By Sales Channel (E-Commerce Stores, Pharmacies, And Supermarkets/Hypermarkets), By Type (Disposable Diaper And Cloth Diaper), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Diaper Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 74.59 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 124.58 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.71% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Diaper? How big is the Diaper Industry?

Report Overview:

A diaper, also commonly referred to as a nappy, is a type of undergarment designed for both babies and adults to manage defecation and urination without the use of a toilet. Its primary function is to absorb and contain human waste, ensuring that it doesn't soil the outer clothing or the surrounding environment. To maintain hygiene and prevent discomfort or potential bacterial growth leading to infection, it's essential to change diapers after they have been used for toileting.

Diapers come in various types, with some made from synthetic disposable materials, while others are crafted from natural fabrics like hemp, cotton, bamboo, or microfiber. While certain diapers can be washed and reused, disposable ones should be discarded after their first use. These hygiene products are typically worn by toddlers or children who have not yet acquired toilet training skills or who experience bedwetting issues.

Moreover, there is a specific category of diapers designed for adults, particularly for elderly individuals or those dealing with involuntary or uncontrolled urine leakage. The demand for diapers is steadily on the rise, and it is anticipated that the diaper industry's revenue will continue to soar during the forecast period, reaching new heights.

Global Diaper Market: Growth Factors

Boosting the number of births per woman in order to propel market expansion

The rising number of births around the world is expected to be a driving force behind expansion in the diaper market around the world. According to the statistics that have been made public by the United Nations (UN), there are around 385,000 newborns born each and every day, which equals 140 million babies born each and every year. According to projections, the population of the globe will most certainly hit 10 billion by the year 2056. As the total number of children in the world continues to increase, there will be an increased need for basic necessities for children, such as diapers, which are an important component of proper child hygiene.

Increasing numbers of new products being released in order to generate more revenue

Over the years, there has been an expansion in the number of diaper suppliers, which now includes both internationally recognized brands and domestic retailers. Every year, additional items are introduced to the commercial sector, which serves to expand the customer base while simultaneously raising knowledge of the many products available. This pattern also includes the aggressive growth strategies that foreign businesses have implemented in order to target new consumer sets, particularly in developing nations that are witnessing an increase in consumer disposable income.

Huggies Complete Comfort baby diapers were reintroduced to the market by Kimberly-Clark, a multinational personal care company headquartered in the United States, in March of 2023. The organization has made significant investments in customer research in order to understand the shifting requirements and expectations of consumers. For instance, the product offers a comfort value that is 5 in 1 all in one package. On the other hand, Kimberly-Clark has introduced a new line of products under the Huggies name in Europe with the intention of luring a different kind of clientele. The diapers that this company sells are categorized according to the age ranges 0-3 months, 4+ months, and 12+ months, and they are given the matching brand names Beginning, Freedom, and Adventure. The innovative approaches to marketing and advertising help to generate more interactions among customers, which ultimately leads to increased revenue from those customers' purchases.

The Limiting Factors of the Diaper Market

Inadequate methods for the disposal of old diapers in the waste stream will restrain market expansion.

The usage of disposable diapers to an excessive degree has the potential to have a lasting effect on the surrounding ecosystem. The waste of babies or adults typically includes disposable nappies, which, in addition to containing plastics, are typically thrown away. This makes it challenging to recycle diapers because there is presently no method that is both effective and capable of being applied on a wide scale for cleaning diapers before they are recycled. This is a key growth limitation that is limiting the expansion of the global diaper market because the entire lifetime of a diaper beginning with the manufacture and ending with the distribution might lead to an influence on the environment at least to some degree. According to the findings of a recent study, India alone produces over 2 lakh tons of garbage from diapers each year.

The Opportunities Present in the Diaper Market

a rise in the demand for diapers manufactured from organic material, which are not made from synthetic materials, will open up new opportunities for expansion.

The current upward trend in the diaper sector may be given an additional boost by the growing demand for organic diapers, both for infants and for adults. These versions are distinguished by the absence of any synthetic component and by their construction, which is often based on plant-based components. The components that go into organic diapers are safe for the environment and come from renewable sources. Because they do not include any additional smell or chlorine, they are extraordinarily safe for application and will not in any way cause the wearer's skin to become irritated or damaged.

There is a rising consumer group that is actively pursuing organic diapers due to various associated benefits for babies and the environment. Diaper manufacturers are actively trying to tap into this expanding consumer group in order to increase their sales. In June of 2023, Dyper made the announcement that they would be releasing a new line of diapers featuring creative design as well as entirely recyclable kraft paper packaging. The new product line of diapers helps the corporation achieve its goal of lowering the amount of plastic that is used and wasted. At the same time, SuperBottoms India, a major brand of cloth diapers in India, introduced a product called the Special Needs Diaper. This diaper is designed to provide protection against uncontrollable bowel movements and urine in children who are between the ages of 5 and 14 years old.

The Obstacles Facing the Diaper Market

The high cost of diapers and a lack of access to them are also factors that create barriers to growth.

The high cost of diapers that are intended for infants may present a barrier to the upward growth trend of the global diaper market. For instance, the typical price of a single disposable diaper may range anywhere from $0.02 to $0.03 in United States dollars. As a result of the fact that a child may require more than a few diapers on a daily basis, the total number of diapers used over the course of time may reach larger values, which will result in higher expenditures. There is a possibility that the entire annual cost of diapers could approach or perhaps reach 870 USD on average. It's possible that the amount is too high for people with restricted resources or those who have more than one child, making it costly for them. In addition, customers who are part of groups with low incomes or parents who live in countries that are struggling with social and political turmoil may not have access to diapers. These factors have the potential to have a significant impact on sales in the diaper sector.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 74.59 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 124.58 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.71% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Hello Bello, Pampers, Babyganics, Huggies, Member's Mark, Luvs, Up & Up, Seventh Generation, GoodNites, Earth's Best, Cuties, CVS Health, Parent’s Choice, Rascal + Friends, Walgreens Well Beginnings, Mama Bear, Diaper Genie, Dyper, Bambo Nature, the Honest Company, and others. Key Segment By End-User, By Sales Channel, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Diaper Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for diapers may be broken down into four distinct categories: end-user, sales channel, type, and geography.

Baby products and adult products make up the two primary categories of the global market. Given that newborns and infants make up the majority of diaper users, it makes sense that the segment catering to babies would experience the most expansion in 2022. The requirements of children aged 0 to 1 year are addressed in the former category, while those of children aged 1 to 3 years are addressed in the later category. Because babies are unable to control the flow of their bowels and do not begin toilet training until they reach a specific age, these age groups use the most diapers. Babies do not begin toilet training until they reach a particular age. The most important factor contributing to the segment's extraordinary income was the increased birthrate over the course of the past two years. During the epidemic, more than 116 million babies were born, according to the United Nations Children's Fund.

The diaper industry is segmented into e-commerce stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets/hypermarkets, and these categories are based on the distribution channel.

The global diapers market can be broken down into two different types: cloth diapers and disposable diapers. The organization that manufactures disposable diapers has seen the most expansion as a result of the fact that these diapers provide more ease of use and are widely acknowledged to be superior than cloth diapers in terms of their capacity for absorption and protection. The technology that is employed in the manufacturing of disposable things has undergone significant advancements in recent years, which has resulted in the products becoming safer for use. This involves the utilization of superabsorbent polymers, which enable the retention of urine for longer periods of time in proportion to their weight. A baby may require between ten and twelve diaper changes each day on average.

The global Diaper market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Babies

Adults

By Sales Channel

E-Commerce Stores

Pharmacies

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

By Type

Disposable Diaper

Cloth Diaper

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Diaper market include -

Hello Bello

Pampers

Babyganics

Huggies

Member's Mark

Luvs

Up & Up

Seventh Generation

GoodNites

Earth's Best

Cuties

CVS Health

Parent’s Choice

Rascal + Friends

Walgreens Well Beginnings

Mama Bear

Diaper Genie

Dyper

Bambo Nature

the Honest Company

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Diaper market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.71% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Diaper market size was valued at around US$ 74.59 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 124.58 billion by 2030.

The diaper market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing childbirth rate.

Based on type segmentation, the disposable diaper was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on end-user segmentation, babies was the leading segment in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Diaper industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Diaper Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Diaper Industry?

What segments does the Diaper Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Diaper Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By End-User, By Sales Channel, By Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America to register the highest growth rate during the coming period

The global diaper market is expected to witness the highest growth in North America with the US and Canada regions acting as largest revenue generators. Growth in the region is driven by higher access to diapers as the per capita income in these economies is higher. In addition to this, North American regions have strict regulations related to child healthcare with strict actions taken against negligent parents. Since diapers are considered basic childcare products, there are several brands available in the market catering to the needs of babies and infants.

The US is home to some of the largest personal care brands that provide products across continents leading to higher sales of goods in the regional market as well. These companies are working on innovative products and technologies to improve overall product performance while being less harsh on the environment. In August 2023, Dyper announced the launch of the world’s first charcoal-enhanced disposable baby diaper. The high-performance product is environmentally friendly and is meant for a larger group of consumers. Similarly, Healthbaby launched a new range of eco-friendly diapers at the popular retail chain Target.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



