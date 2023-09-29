Europe Recycling Sorters Market to Hit US$ 289.6 Million at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2033, States Fact.MR

Germany tops the Europe recycling sorters market accounting for 26.0% market share.

Rockville , Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Europe Recycling Sorters Market is estimated at US$ 168.9 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

Recycling sorters are gaining traction as they add value to the sorted material and material cross-contamination is eliminated in this process resulting in the enhancement of the quality of sorted desired material output. Government initiatives to efficiently reduce and manage waste and improper disposal of waste across various economies paves the way for the market's growth. Recycling sorters sort the waste material based on its shape, size, and material, which are further sent for processing and manufacturing of new material.

Key Segments of Europe Recycling Sorters Industry Research Report

By Technology By System Type By Mechanism By Application Eddy current separator

X-ray technology

Induction sorting

Near infrared sensors (NIR)

Others With-chute

With- conveyor belt Automatic

Manual

Semi-automatic Plastic sorting

Metal sorting

Glass sorting

Others



Advancements in technology will drive the market's growth by assisting in enhancing the sorting process, sensors to perform better in sorting, and AI to assist in improving operational efficiency. The aforementioned factors are estimated to propel the market's growth over the projection period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global recycling sorters market is expected to be valued at US$ 289.6 million by 2033 expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%

by 2033 expanding at a CAGR of The market witnessed a 3.7% CAGR for the period of 2018-2023

CAGR for the period of 2018-2023 Under system type, recycling sorters with conveyor belts dominate the market and are expected to be valued at US$ 113.2 million in 2023

in 2023 Germany dominated the market with a market share of 26.0 % in 2022

% in 2022 The application type institute segment is expected to dominate the market representing 44.0 % market share in 2023

% market share in 2023 Germany and France’s demand for recycling sorters is expected to increase at CAGRs of 25.0% and 17.0%, respectively

“Efforts to maintain the circular economy, government initiatives to contribute in the rising demand of the recycling sorters,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Manufacturers are focused on adopting organic and inorganic strategies to win high-profit margins and remain competitive. Long-term trade relations with end-users assist them to survive in unfavorable trade situations. Technological advances to assist in enhancing the machine's overall capabilities fuel their demand. Digitalization plays a crucial role in developing and improving brand image.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 289.6 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 68 Tables No. of Figures 59 Figures



Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers in the recycling sorters industry, including Buhler Technologies, Hefei Angelon Electronics Co., Ltd., Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology INC, Sesotec, TOMRA, Krause Manufacturing, Coparm, Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. (Anysort), Satake, HAMMEL GmbH (HAMMEL Recyclingtechnik GmbH), ARJES, and Anhui RealTech Machinery Company Limited, are employing key strategies to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

These manufacturers are heavily emphasizing the modular design and advanced product development to enhance the quality of sorting operations and associated services within the waste management sector. The machines are meticulously designed with a focus on benefiting both the environment and consumers. Expanding business operations and boosting sales through leveraging online distribution channels are primary tactics to drive revenue growth. Additionally, establishing long-term supply contracts with end users is a consistent approach to ensure a steady demand for their products.

Companies within the recycling sorters domain are actively adopting diverse strategies to sustain their competitiveness in the market. Moreover, these industry players are finely tuning production variables, including raw material inputs and energy usage, and optimizing processes to secure a strong market presence.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global recycling sorters market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

the study reveals essential insights on the basis of technology (eddy current separator, x-ray technology, x-ray technology, near-infrared sensors (NIR), others), system type (system type, with- conveyor belt), application (plastic sorting, metal sorting, glass sorting, others), the mechanism (automatic, manual, semi-automatic, across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, Benelux, Nordic, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe).

