Macomics Expands in Edinburgh with Move to Roslin Innovation Centre and Announces Appointment of Professor Paul Crocker to SAB

EDINBURGH and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macomics Ltd, a leader in macrophage drug discovery, continues its growth trajectory with expansion in Edinburgh into dedicated facilities within the Roslin Innovation Centre. The company has also announced the appointment of Professor Paul Crocker, FRSE, Emeritus Professor of Glycoimmunology, University of Dundee, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Macomics’ operations are located in Edinburgh and Cambridge, two major hubs of life science research in the UK with R&D teams split 50:50 across both sites. To accommodate expansion and to be co-located in an entrepreneurial centre of scientific excellence, Macomics has recently moved to dedicated laboratories in the Roslin Innovation Centre. The new facilities are 50% larger than its founding base at Edinburgh University.

“The Roslin Innovation Centre Easter Bush Campus provides a dynamic and vibrant working environment with world-class facilities equipped with the latest technologies,” Stephen Myatt, CEO of Macomics.

Macomics, the brainchild of world-recognised experts in macrophage biology, the late Prof Jefferey Pollard and Macomics VP immunology and co-founder, Dr. Luca Cassetta, is exploiting the potential of macrophage-based approaches to develop novel precision medicines to target disease-specific macrophage biology. Whilst it is the only human drug discovery company at the incubator, other companies exploiting macrophage biology for animal health provide for a productive scientific exchange.

Macomics’ ENIGMAC macrophage drug discovery platform integrates large volume human data sets, custom cell models, and proprietary human macrophage genome editing capability to discover novel targets and unlock disease-specific target biology. Macrophages (TAMs) are often the most abundant immune cell many types of cancer and modulating TAMs can enhance the body’s ability to fight cancer.

Maximising on local expertise and connections, Professor Paul Crocker, FRSE, Emeritus Professor of Glycoimmunology, University of Dundee has joined Macomics’ SAB. Prof. Crocker is a recognised expert in the understanding how immune cells utilise host glycans to regulate immune and inflammatory responses and translating this to human disease.

Dr. Luca Cassetta, VP immunology and co-founder of Macomics said, “It is a pleasure to welcome Paul to our SAB, having been local academic colleagues over many years. Our SAB is very International but having Paul’s expertise on our doorstep in Scotland and his knowledge of glycoimmunology and immune and inflammatory responses adds important expertise as we advance our macrophage targeting drug discovery programmes.”

Macomics Ltd is an immuno-oncology company with world-leading expertise in macrophage biology, developing precision medicines to modulate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. The company is progressing a diversified portfolio of therapies targeting disease specific tumour associated macrophages (‘TAMs’) towards the clinic. Its ENIGMACTM macrophage drug discovery platform enables identification and validation of novel macrophage therapeutic targets and is based on its deep understanding of macrophage biology.

The company was co-founded in 2020 by Prof. Jeffrey Pollard and Dr. Luca Cassetta, University of Edinburgh, internationally recognised leaders in macrophage biology. It has R&D and office facilities in Edinburgh and Cambridge, UK and is backed by Epidarex Capital, Scottish Enterprise, LifeLink Ventures and Caribou Property Limited.

