Global Lithium Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lithium Market thrives due to rising cases, with a projected size of $13.85 billion in 2027, per TBRC's report, growing at a 17.5% CAGR.

The lithium market expands due to autonomous mining trucks, with South America holding the largest market share. Key players: Albemarle, SQM, FMC, Tianqi Lithium, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium.

Lithium Market Segments

• By Type: Glass/Ceramics, Greases / Lubricants, Chemical Synthesis, Portable Electronics & Other Handhelds, Hybrids, Battery Electric Vehicle (bev), Grid, and Other Power Storage Applications

• By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

• By Geography: The global lithium market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lithium refers to the process of mining lithium and its compounds. Lithium extraction is a series of chemical procedures that isolate lithium from a material and transform it into a form that may be sold. Brine, or water with a high concentration of lithium carbonate, is frequently used to recover lithium. One of the main sources of lithium carbonate is subsurface brines that are confined in the Earth's crust.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Lithium Market Trends And Strategies

4. Lithium Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Lithium Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

