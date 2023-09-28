Senate Bill 944 Printer's Number 1125

PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - of common pleas in the county where the conviction occurred

seeking expungement and the person has satisfied all terms

and conditions of the sentence imposed for the violation,

including any suspension of operating privileges imposed

pursuant to section 6310.4 (relating to restriction of

operating privileges). Upon review of the petition, the court

shall order the expungement of all criminal history record

information and all administrative records of the Department

of Transportation relating to said conviction; [or]

(4) a judicial determination has been made that a person

is acquitted of an offense, if the person has been acquitted

of all charges based on the same conduct or arising from the

same criminal episode following a trial and a verdict of not

guilty. This paragraph shall not apply to a partial

acquittal. A judicial determination under this paragraph may

only be made after the following:

* * *

(iv) Following the hearing, or if no objection has

been filed or the hearing has been waived, the court

shall order that the person's criminal history record

information be automatically expunged unless the court

determines the expungement relates to the same conduct,

arises from the same criminal episode or otherwise

relates to a partial acquittal. Expungement shall occur

no later than 12 months from the date of acquittal[.]; or

(5) the conviction has been unconditionally pardoned by

the Governor. Expungement shall occur automatically upon

notification of the pardon from the Governor's Office

provided to the court of common pleas in the county where the

conviction occurred or upon praecipe to said court attaching

20230SB0944PN1125 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30