Senate Bill 944 Printer's Number 1125
of common pleas in the county where the conviction occurred
seeking expungement and the person has satisfied all terms
and conditions of the sentence imposed for the violation,
including any suspension of operating privileges imposed
pursuant to section 6310.4 (relating to restriction of
operating privileges). Upon review of the petition, the court
shall order the expungement of all criminal history record
information and all administrative records of the Department
of Transportation relating to said conviction; [or]
(4) a judicial determination has been made that a person
is acquitted of an offense, if the person has been acquitted
of all charges based on the same conduct or arising from the
same criminal episode following a trial and a verdict of not
guilty. This paragraph shall not apply to a partial
acquittal. A judicial determination under this paragraph may
only be made after the following:
* * *
(iv) Following the hearing, or if no objection has
been filed or the hearing has been waived, the court
shall order that the person's criminal history record
information be automatically expunged unless the court
determines the expungement relates to the same conduct,
arises from the same criminal episode or otherwise
relates to a partial acquittal. Expungement shall occur
no later than 12 months from the date of acquittal[.]; or
(5) the conviction has been unconditionally pardoned by
the Governor. Expungement shall occur automatically upon
notification of the pardon from the Governor's Office
provided to the court of common pleas in the county where the
conviction occurred or upon praecipe to said court attaching
20230SB0944PN1125 - 2 -
