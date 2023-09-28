Senate Resolution 170 Printer's Number 1126
PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1126
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
170
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, BROOKS,
CAPPELLETTI, LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, ROBINSON, HUTCHINSON,
BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD, COSTA,
SCHWANK, BOSCOLA, BREWSTER, AUMENT, FARRY, KANE, DUSH, VOGEL,
DiSANTO, K. WARD, BAKER, ARGALL, COLEMAN, CULVER, BROWN,
REGAN AND MASTRIANO, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Honoring all Pennsylvania veterans who served during war and
peace on the occasion of "Veterans Day," November 11, 2023.
WHEREAS, In 1918, on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in
the eleventh month, the world rejoiced and celebrated because
after four years of bitter war, an armistice was signed that
declared the "war to end all wars" over; and
WHEREAS, November 11 was set aside as "Armistice Day" in the
United States to remember the sacrifices men and women made
during World War I in order to ensure a lasting peace; and
WHEREAS, On "Armistice Day," soldiers who survived the war
marched in parades through their hometowns, and politicians,
public officials and veteran officers gave speeches and held
ceremonies of thanks for the peace they had won; and
WHEREAS, The United States Congress voted "Armistice Day" a
legal holiday in 1938, but Americans realized that the previous
war would not be the last one; and
