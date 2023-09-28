Senate Resolution 166 Printer's Number 1120
PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1120
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
166
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, HAYWOOD, MARTIN, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI,
FONTANA AND HUGHES, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of September 17 through 23, 2023, as
"National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week" in
Pennsylvania and encouraging all residents to participate in
activities that support and strengthen family bonds.
WHEREAS, Nearly 32 million Americans cannot read or write,
and, in this Commonwealth alone, more than 646,000 working-age
adults do not have a high school credential; and
WHEREAS, Roughly 1.9 million working-age Pennsylvanians
struggle with the most basic literacy skills; and
WHEREAS, Language, numeracy, health, finance and digital
literacy are essential for individual and collective economic
well-being; and
WHEREAS, Literacy in these domains is the foundation for
additional skill building required to build a thriving
workforce; and
WHEREAS, A vibrant Pennsylvania economy that is well
positioned in the global economy depends on having a literate,
skilled population; and
WHEREAS, The economic well-being of future generations of
