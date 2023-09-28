Senate Resolution 166 Printer's Number 1120

PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1120

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

166

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, HAYWOOD, MARTIN, KEARNEY, CAPPELLETTI,

FONTANA AND HUGHES, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of September 17 through 23, 2023, as

"National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week" in

Pennsylvania and encouraging all residents to participate in

activities that support and strengthen family bonds.

WHEREAS, Nearly 32 million Americans cannot read or write,

and, in this Commonwealth alone, more than 646,000 working-age

adults do not have a high school credential; and

WHEREAS, Roughly 1.9 million working-age Pennsylvanians

struggle with the most basic literacy skills; and

WHEREAS, Language, numeracy, health, finance and digital

literacy are essential for individual and collective economic

well-being; and

WHEREAS, Literacy in these domains is the foundation for

additional skill building required to build a thriving

workforce; and

WHEREAS, A vibrant Pennsylvania economy that is well

positioned in the global economy depends on having a literate,

skilled population; and

WHEREAS, The economic well-being of future generations of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19