Senate Bill 943 Printer's Number 1121
PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - officials, supervisors or volunteers.
(5) A religious, charitable, recreational, educational
or civic organization or branch of an organization covering a
group of members, participants or volunteers.
(6) A financial institution or financial institution
vendor or parent holding company, trustee or agent of or
designated by one or more financial institutions or financial
institution vendors, including account holders, credit card
holders, debtors, guarantors or purchasers.
(7) An incorporated or unincorporated association,
including labor unions, having a common interest,
constitution and bylaws, and organized and maintained in good
faith for purposes other than obtaining insurance for members
or participants of the association covering members.
(8) A trust or the trustees of a fund established,
created or maintained for the benefit of and covering
members, employees or customers, subject to the
commissioner's permitting the use of a trust of one or more
associations meeting the requirements of paragraph (7).
(9) An entertainment production company covering a group
of participants, volunteers, audience members, contestants or
workers.
(10) A volunteer fire department, ambulance, rescue,
police, court, first aid, civil defense or other volunteer
group.
(11) A preschool, day-care institution for children or
adults and senior citizen club.
(12) An automobile or truck rental or leasing company
covering a group of individuals who may become renters,
lessees or passengers defined by their travel status on the
