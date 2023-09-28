Senate Bill 943 Printer's Number 1121

PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - officials, supervisors or volunteers.

(5) A religious, charitable, recreational, educational

or civic organization or branch of an organization covering a

group of members, participants or volunteers.

(6) A financial institution or financial institution

vendor or parent holding company, trustee or agent of or

designated by one or more financial institutions or financial

institution vendors, including account holders, credit card

holders, debtors, guarantors or purchasers.

(7) An incorporated or unincorporated association,

including labor unions, having a common interest,

constitution and bylaws, and organized and maintained in good

faith for purposes other than obtaining insurance for members

or participants of the association covering members.

(8) A trust or the trustees of a fund established,

created or maintained for the benefit of and covering

members, employees or customers, subject to the

commissioner's permitting the use of a trust of one or more

associations meeting the requirements of paragraph (7).

(9) An entertainment production company covering a group

of participants, volunteers, audience members, contestants or

workers.

(10) A volunteer fire department, ambulance, rescue,

police, court, first aid, civil defense or other volunteer

group.

(11) A preschool, day-care institution for children or

adults and senior citizen club.

(12) An automobile or truck rental or leasing company

covering a group of individuals who may become renters,

lessees or passengers defined by their travel status on the

