Senate Resolution 171 Printer's Number 1122

PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - WHEREAS, On January 14, 2019, the Safe2Say Program began
accepting reports and continues to accept reports 24 hours per
day, seven days per week and 365 days per year; and
WHEREAS, In the 2022-2023 school year, the Office of Attorney
General and Sandy Hook Promise have trained approximately
440,000 students on the Safe2Say Program; and
WHEREAS, The Office of Attorney General's annual report on
the Safe2Say Program was released in August 2023; and
WHEREAS, The report stated that since the Safe2Say Program
began accepting reports in January 2019, more than 113,000
reports have been submitted, with 31,027 received in the 2022-
2023 school year; and
WHEREAS, While initially intended to prevent threats against
schools in this Commonwealth, the Safe2Say Program has
highlighted a variety of behavior and mental health concerns in
students; and
WHEREAS, Bullying, cyberbullying, smoking in school and
suicide or suicidal ideation were the top event types reported
through the Safe2Say Program in the 2022-2023 school year; and
WHEREAS, The Safe2Say Program is considered a national model
to protect students, teachers, school employees and the
community; and
WHEREAS, Data shows the continued success of the program as
established by Act 44 of 2018; and
WHEREAS, The May 2023 report from the United States
Department of Homeland Security, United States Secret Service
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on improving
school safety through bystander reporting noted that
Pennsylvania's Safe2Say Program receives more reports per school
year than every other state with a similar program; therefore be
