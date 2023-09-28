Senate Resolution 171 Printer's Number 1122

PENNSYLVANIA, September 28 - WHEREAS, On January 14, 2019, the Safe2Say Program began

accepting reports and continues to accept reports 24 hours per

day, seven days per week and 365 days per year; and

WHEREAS, In the 2022-2023 school year, the Office of Attorney

General and Sandy Hook Promise have trained approximately

440,000 students on the Safe2Say Program; and

WHEREAS, The Office of Attorney General's annual report on

the Safe2Say Program was released in August 2023; and

WHEREAS, The report stated that since the Safe2Say Program

began accepting reports in January 2019, more than 113,000

reports have been submitted, with 31,027 received in the 2022-

2023 school year; and

WHEREAS, While initially intended to prevent threats against

schools in this Commonwealth, the Safe2Say Program has

highlighted a variety of behavior and mental health concerns in

students; and

WHEREAS, Bullying, cyberbullying, smoking in school and

suicide or suicidal ideation were the top event types reported

through the Safe2Say Program in the 2022-2023 school year; and

WHEREAS, The Safe2Say Program is considered a national model

to protect students, teachers, school employees and the

community; and

WHEREAS, Data shows the continued success of the program as

established by Act 44 of 2018; and

WHEREAS, The May 2023 report from the United States

Department of Homeland Security, United States Secret Service

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on improving

school safety through bystander reporting noted that

Pennsylvania's Safe2Say Program receives more reports per school

year than every other state with a similar program; therefore be

